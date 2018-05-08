Charlize Theron Confirms Atomic Blonde 2 Is 'Definitely' in the Works

Chris Hemsworth might think Charlize Theron is the perfect actress to be the first female James Bond, but she already has her own secret agent franchise to worry about.

The Tully actress, 42, stopped by Watch What Happens Live! on Monday night where she confirmed she was “definitely developing” a sequel to her 2017 thriller Atomic Blonde. Theron gave the update after a fan called in and brought up Hemsworth picking her to take on the 007 name.

“She’s embodies every sort of ounce of strength and nobility and dignity and integrity that that character should have,” he told W Magazine in 2017.

“I mean, it’s super flattering. He’s just the coolest guy and that couple is, like, one of my favorite couples,” Theron said of Hemsworth and his wife Elsa Pataky. “We vibe! South African, Australian — Southern Hemisphere peeps.”

The actor and Theron costarred first in Snow White and the Huntsman in 2012 and later in the 2016 sequel The Huntsman: Winter’s War.

Theron went through an intense experience filming Atomic Blonde. She pushed her body to the limit while learning some of the tough moves in the action-heavy role and ended up cracking her teeth from clenching her jaw too hard.

“It happened the first month of training,” Theron previously said. “I had severe tooth pain, which I never had in my entire life.”

A visit to the dentist revealed that the actress would have to undergo surgery before filming in Budapest, “having to cut one of the teeth out and root canals,” Theron recalled. “It was tough. You want to be in your best fighting shape, and it’s hard. I had the removal and I had to put a donor bone in there to heal until I came back, and then I had another surgery to put a metal screw in there.”

In the film, Theron’s character goes toe-to-toe with costar James McAvoy, and ends up sleeping with The Mummy‘s Sofia Boutella. Theron says she “loved” having the opportunity to play a bisexual character, and help bring a wider representation to cinema.

“I just loved it,” Theron said about the idea. “For so many reasons: My frustration of how that community is represented in cinema, or lack thereof. And also, it made perfect sense. It just suited her. It just felt there was a way through that relationship and the fact that it was a same-sex relationship to show a woman not having to fall in love, which is one of those female tropes. ‘It’s a woman; she better fall in love — otherwise, she’s a whore!’ ”

