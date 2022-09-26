Charlize Theron Says Will Ferrell's 'Elf' Is One of Her Favorite Movies: It's 'Perfect'

Charlize Theron is a fan of Will Ferrell's 2003 Christmas movie.

In her recent Harper's Bazaar cover story, the Oscar winner, 47, said that one of her favorite movies is Elf, which starred Ferrell, James Caan, Zooey Deschanel, Bob Newhart and Mary Steenburgen. Theron called the film "f---ing perfect" as the magazine described the actress' sense of humor as "deliciously lowbrow."

The School for Good and Evil actress also revealed that her two kids sometimes call her out on her TV choices as well.

"I always say to my kids, 'Just diversify a little bit,' and my little one will go, 'Are you watching the Housewives again?' And I go, 'Yes, I am. … We'll watch a little Fellini later,' " she said.

Elf is about Ferrell's Buddy the Elf as he travels to New York City to find his biological father after having been raised in the North Pole by Santa's elves. The actor, 55, told The Hollywood Reporter last year that he turned down a potential sequel due to it having a similar premise as the original movie.

"I would have had to promote the movie from an honest place, which would've been, like, 'Oh no, it's not good. I just couldn't turn down that much money,' " Ferrell said at the time. "And I thought, 'Can I actually say those words? I don't think I can, so I guess I can't do the movie.' "

Ferrell does have a new holiday film coming soon. Spirited is a musical comedy directed by Sean Anders (Daddy's Home, Instant Family) in which Ferrell costars with Ryan Reynolds and Octavia Spencer. The movie premieres in theaters Nov. 11 then streams on Apple TV+ Nov. 18.

Theron told Harper's Bazaar that she was interested in doing Netflix's new YA fantasy adaptation The School for Good & Evil so she could share it with her kids. The movie, on Netflix Oct. 19, also stars Kerry Washington, Michelle Yeoh and Laurence Fishburne.

"The biggest driver for me was that it potentially could be something that my kids would enjoy," she said.