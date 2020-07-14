Charlize Theron Says Atomic Blonde Sequel Might Land at Netflix: 'We're Excited'

Charlize Theron is dishing on details to her Atomic Blonde sequel.

After collaborating with Netflix on the just-released action film The Old Guard, Theron, 44, may find herself working with the streaming giant again for Atomic Blonde 2. The actress recently told Total Film the company was interested in making a sequel to the 2017 hit film and a script is being worked on.

"We took [Atomic Blonde 2] to them and Scott Stuber [Head of Original Films at Netflix] was really interested in it," Theron said. "We talked to him about it extensively, and we're in the process of writing it right now. That character was set up in a way where she didn't really reveal much of herself. So I feel like there's a lot of potential there. The bar's pretty high, but we're excited about it."

Theron plays a secret agent being hunted in the Cold War-set action flick, facing off against James McAvoy. She also romances The Mummy's Sofia Boutella in the film.

Theron went through an intense experience filming Atomic Blonde. She pushed her body to the limit while learning some of the tough moves in the action-heavy role and ended up cracking her teeth from clenching her jaw too hard.

“It happened the first month of training,” Theron previously said. “I had severe tooth pain, which I never had in my entire life.”

A visit to the dentist revealed that the actress would have to undergo surgery before filming in Budapest, “having to cut one of the teeth out and root canals,” Theron recalled. “It was tough. You want to be in your best fighting shape, and it’s hard. I had the removal and I had to put a donor bone in there to heal until I came back, and then I had another surgery to put a metal screw in there.”

Theron says she “loved” having the opportunity to play a bisexual character in the movie, and help bring a wider representation to cinema.