Charlize Theron and Sigourney Weaver Both Praise Michelle Yeoh: 'She's Like a God in Our House'

Charlize Theron says she would "literally show up anywhere" in support of Michelle Yeoh

By
Tommy McArdle
Tommy McArdle

Published on October 18, 2022 04:52 PM
Charlize Theron, Michelle Yeoh, Sigourney Weaver
Photo: Rodin Eckenroth/FilmMagic; Jon Kopaloff/WireImage; Kevin Winter/Getty

Charlize Theron and Sigourney Weaver are both singing Michelle Yeoh's praises.

At Elle's Women in Hollywood Celebration in Los Angeles on Monday, both Theron, 47, and Weaver, 73, shared admiration for the Everything Everywhere All At Once actress, who was an honoree at the event.

Asked about actors in the "new generation" she admires while on the red carpet, Weaver told PEOPLE she admires both Ariana DeBose and Issa Rae before highlighting her Avatar: The Way of Water costar Yeoh.

"You know, Michelle Yeoh, she's like a god in our house," Weaver says, adding that her husband Jim Simpson is a big fan of Yeoh's work.

Theron, who gave a speech honoring Yeoh for her work in Hollywood during the event Monday, told PEOPLE on the red carpet that she would "literally show up anywhere" in support of the veteran actor. They share the screen in Netflix's The School for Good and Evil, out Friday.

Charlize Theron and honoree Michelle Yeoh attend ELLE's 29th Annual Women in Hollywood celebration presented by Ralph Lauren, Amyris and Lexus at Getty Center on October 17, 2022 in Los Angeles, California.
Stefanie Keenan/Getty

"Yes, I'd like to think we do," Theron says when asked whether she and Yeoh have a relationship with one another. "I don't know [her] very well, but I feel like I do because I've watched her for so many years."

"I had a great opportunity of spending two days with her on a set on The School for Good and Evil," Theron continues. "I think I had it together … but I am just a massive fan."

"Listen, I have two small kids. So I like a 9 p.m. bedtime," Theron jokes. "But for Michelle, I would literally show up anywhere. I really would."

Honoree Sigourney Weaver and Charlize Theron attend ELLE's 29th Annual Women in Hollywood celebration presented by Ralph Lauren, Amyris and Lexus at Getty Center on October 17, 2022 in Los Angeles, California.
Charley Gallay/Getty

In May, Yeoh said that "we have to do for ourselves" when speaking to PEOPLE at Gold House's Gold Gala event about whether Hollywood has stepped up in recent years to represent more Asian voices onscreen.

"You know what, it's not about other people doing for us. First, we have to do for ourselves," she said.

"We should never give up. We should always push. We should always step up and step forward to make sure the changes are there," Yeoh said. "Don't wait for Hollywood to change this course."

"We have to change the course. We have to. We have brilliant storytellers," she added. "And when we tell a story, like Everything Everywhere All at Once, Hollywood said so."

