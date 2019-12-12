Charlize Theron Accidentally Exposes Herself After Getting 'Too Excited' Over Bombshell SAG Nomination

Image zoom Charlize Theron Charlize Theron/Instagram

Charlize Theron couldn’t contain herself when she learned of her SAG Award nomination — literally.

The 44-year-old actress was watching the nominations from bed, wearing a gray bathrobe, when the exciting news broke, prompting the Bombshell star to jump up and down in delight.

Theron shared a video of the moment on Instagram later in the day, complete with a censored, bleeped out moment while her robe comes undone. When the footage starts up again, Theron can be seen closing the robe and laughing at the wardrobe malfunction.

“Whoops. Got a bit too excited about the @sagawards nomination for our cast of #BombshellMovie….CONGRATS ALL YOU BEAUTIFUL HUMANS!!! So grateful to have been apart of this journey with you,” she wrote in the caption.

Theron was nominated along with Margot Robbie, Nicole Kidman and the rest of the cast for Bombshell, a film about Roger Ailes and the allegedly toxic atmosphere at Fox News.

The Irishman, Jojo Rabbit, Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood and Parasite were also nominated in the outstanding performance by a cast in a motion picture category. Theron also snagged up a nomination of her own in the outstanding performance by a female actor in a leading role category for her portrayal of Megyn Kelly.

Playing the controversial news figure wasn’t necessarily easy for Theron, who has been candid about the experience.

Theron had to recreate Kelly’s infamous news segment in which she when she resolutely labeled Santa Claus as a white man — just one instance of the challenges she faced to depict the journalist.

She revealed that the scene was difficult for her to New York Times writer Kyle Buchanan last week.

“I would imagine that as the mother of two black children, you didn’t relish re-enacting her ‘Santa is white’ segment,” Buchanan said.

“Thank you!” Theron, mom to 7-year-old Jackson and 3-year-old August, emphatically replied, according to the outlet. “Yeah, that was hard for me.”

The actress has also said playing the news anchor was even more of a struggle than portraying serial killer Aileen Wuornos in 2003’s Monster — a performance that won her an Oscar.

Charlize Theron as Megyn Kelly

“This was harder,” Theron said while comparing the two experiences during a conversation following an October screening of Bombshell in New York City.

“She’s incredibly well known,” she said. “I’ve never played anybody on that level. I’ve played real people that nobody knows about so there was less pressure when I did those.”

The Atomic Blonde star said that though “there were some things that bothered” her about Kelly, she was ultimately able to get past those things to tell the larger story of what was happening at Fox.

Charlize Theron

“You forget sometimes, all of us do this, we tend to live in this world where we think we know people. As an actor you have to have the ability to put all of that aside,” she said. “What the story was was really just this year at Fox. We weren’t telling a biography. This isn’t the Megyn Kelly story. Once I got past that, this year of her life was incredibly interesting and felt to me like a story worth telling.”

Ailes was accused of sexual harassment by numerous women, including Kelly, at Fox News. He denied the allegations until his death in May 2017.

Bombshell hits theaters December 13.