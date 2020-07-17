Charlize Theron might have found her latest calling in the WWE

Charlize Theron Accepts Offer to Fight in a WWE Match After Old Guard Role: 'When and Where?'

Charlize Theron wants to throw a punch in the WWE ring.

The Old Guard actress, 44, spoke to professional wrestler Kofi Kingston last week in an interview for WWE when the topic of joining a fight was brought up.

"I think you might actually have a career or a future, if you wanted it, as a WWE superstar," Kingston, 38, told Theron after praising her performance in the hit new Netflix action film. "The fact for you to be able to pick up those moves so naturally, I would love to see you go one-on-one with a Becky Lynch or like a Sasha Banks."

He added, "Or Bayley, or Charlotte [Flair]. I feel like you would fit right in."

"Wow, is this an invite?" Theron asked and after Kingston nodded, she said, "Yes! When and where?"

The Oscar winner continued, "I know we're in a crisis situation right now, so it's not going to be anytime soon, but that sounds awesome!"

"And I will get my a— kicked so that would be really entertaining for everyone to watch because I'm a mere actor," she said, laughing. "But that would be so much fun."

In The Old Guard, Theron stars as Andy, a centuries-old mercenary leading a group throughout the millennia as they change the course of human history. Along the way, someone discovers the secret of their immortality and ability to heal, forcing Andy and her band to fight to protect their freedom.

Theron, no stranger to action sequences, shows off her skills in the Netflix project. The film's plot made her think a lot about death, she recently said.

In an interview earlier this month on the Today show, Theron said, "We spent a lot of time developing this project and I spent a lot of time thinking about [immortality]."

"The conclusion that I have come up with is that I think immortality comes with a lot of pain and loneliness and suffering, and I think the film really explores that," she said. "I think what makes life matter is death. [It’s] knowing that we have to appreciate every second because it could all be gone tomorrow."