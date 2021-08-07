Charlize Theron Turns 46 with an '80s Prom Murder Mystery Party: 'My Literal Dream Birthday'

"What a family, what a night 💜," the actress wrote alongside images from her birthday bash

Happy birthday, Charlize Theron!

On Saturday, the actress rang in her 46th birthday by revealing that she celebrated her special day with a 1980s prom-themed, murder mystery party on a boat.

Theron shared an image of herself wearing a pink "Birthday Girl" T-shirt, which she accessorized with a pair of denim jean shorts and colorful bead necklaces around her neck. The Mad Max: Fury Road star also posted a group photo from the celebration, where each of her guests played their parts dressed in decades-old fashion.

"Well I never got to go to prom, but this year for my bday my friends decided to change that," Theron wrote. "I love these humans more than words can describe."

"Only they could know that an 80s prom murder mystery party on a boat is my literal dream birthday. What a family, what a night 💜," she added.

In the comments section of her post, Theron received an outpouring of love from some of her famous friends.

"Happy Birthday, Prom Queen! 👸," wrote Andy Cohen as Melanie Griffith posted, "Happy Birthday beautiful Charlize!!! 💫⭐️💫⭐️."

"Happy Birthday, love. Im so glad you're having such a lovely birthday," said Queer Eye's Tan France.

"Happy Birthday!!!" January Jones added alongside a single red heart emoji.

Back in 2018, Theron chatted with InStyle about aging and how she has an "ever-changing" approach to growing older.

"There are days when I really love my face and have no issues with the wrinkles around my mouth or eyes," she shared. "Then there are days we tell ourselves, 'Oh my god, maybe it's time to get a face-lift.' And that's OK."

RELATED VIDEO: Charlize Theron Posts Rare Video with Two Daughters Enjoying Vacation: 'Me and My Girls 4 Life'

"It doesn't mean I don't want to age," Theron explained. "The more we can understand that it's normal and part of the process, the more we'll take the pressure off. Be kind to yourself. Take every day for what it is, and that's it."

Her perception of beauty, Theron said, was shaped by her mother, Gerda. "My mom played a huge part because she exuded so much of what I believe beauty really is," she told the outlet. "But for me it wasn't an aha moment."