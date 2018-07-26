Kristen Stewart Cast as One of Charlie's Angels in Elizabeth Banks' Movie Reboot

Charlie has found his new angels.

Kristen Stewart, Power Rangers actress Naomi Scott and British newcomer Ella Balinska have all signed on to headline the Charlie’s Angels movie reboot, being directed by Elizabeth Banks, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

The Pitch Perfect actress is doing triple duty on the project by also starring as the titular Charlie Townsend — previously played by Bill Murray in the 2000 original movie — and cowriting the script. Cameron Diaz, Drew Barrymore and Lucy Liu played the trio in that film and its 2003 sequel, Charlie’s Angeles: Full Throttle.

Naomi Scott, Ella Balinska and Kristen Stewart Mike Pont/FilmMagic; Alan Davidson/REX/Shutterstock; Dominique Charriau/WireImage

“Charlie’s Angels, for me, is one of the original brands to celebrate the empowered woman since its debut in the ’70s,” Banks said in a statement. “This film honors the legacy of Charles Townsend and his agency while introducing a new era of modern and global Angels. I couldn’t be more excited to work with Kristen, Naomi and Ella to bring this chapter to fans around the world.”

The movie, which opens next fall, will center on the “next generation of Angels,” reports THR, with Charlie’s detective agency now a global entity with “teams around the planet.”

The franchise began life as a hit TV show 1976 that also spawned a reboot series in 2011.

Charlie’s Angels is coming to theaters Sept. 27, 2019.