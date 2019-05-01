Charlie's Angels Reunion! Lucy Liu Joined by Drew Barrymore, Cameron Diaz at Walk of Fame Ceremony

The angels are back together!

Lucy Liu was joined by her Charlie’s Angels costars Drew Barrymore and Cameron Diaz at her Hollywood Walk of Fame ceremony in Los Angeles on Wednesday, where she received one of the iconic stars. The trio was also joined by Demi Moore, who starred in the 2003 sequel Charlie’s Angels: Full Throttle with them.

Liu, 50, took a moment to thank Barrymore, 44, and Diaz, 46, for coming out to support her, pointing out that it serves as a de facto reunion for the 2000 movie.

“My dear Angels, it’s a 20-year reunion,” Liu said as she looked over at her friends. “20 years ago we were an elite crime-fighting team, and now look at us.”

While Barrymore and Diaz didn’t speak, Moore, 56, took the stage to honor Liu and praise her before the star was revealed.

“Lucy continues to surprise me with her courage and fearless determination, seeing obstacles as mere stepping stones on the path to where you wanna go,” Moore said to her friend. “I am so happy to be here, it really is an absolute pleasure to stand up here. There is no one more deserving of this honor than you.”

The action star then took the stage, where she thanked all the people that helped her along her career.

“I am completely overwhelmed by the love and support of my friends, family, my fans,” Liu said after she was introduced. “Even though this star has my name on it, it is the result of the hard work of many brilliant writers, directors, actors, and crew who elevated me and helped me shine.”

While it’s been almost 16 years since the last Charlie’s Angels came out, there is a reboot opening in theaters later this year starring Kristen Stewart, Naomi Scott and Ella Balinska.