Kristen Stewart Is in Full-On Action Mode in Trailer for Elizabeth Banks' Charlie's Angels

The Angels are back and fiercer than ever.

The first trailer for Elizabeth Banks’ anticipated Charlie’s Angels reboot premiered Thursday, giving fans their first peek at the latest actresses to embody the iconic trio: Kristen Stewart, Power Rangers actress Naomi Scott and British newcomer Ella Balinska.

The trailer begins tantalizingly with Stewart’s spy Sabina Wilson undercover with an unsuspecting criminal.

“I think women can do anything,” she teases seductively.

“Just because they can, doesn’t mean they should,” he replies.

“But I have so many talents,” Wilson says as she launches into action, trapping her prey with a series of backflips and punches.

The trailer then sets up the plot of Banks’ revamp: the recruitment of a new member to the team, played by Scott.

“You guys are like lady spies?” Scott’s Elena Houghlin says.

Netflix heartthrob Noah Centineo even makes an appearance as a “handsome nerd.”

Banks is doing triple duty on the project by starring as the titular Charlie Townsend — previously played by Bill Murray in the 2000 original movie — as well as directing and cowriting the script. Cameron Diaz, Drew Barrymore and Lucy Liu played the trio in that film and its 2003 sequel, Charlie’s Angeles: Full Throttle, both inspired by the popular late 70s series. Charlie’s Angels additionally received a short-lived TV reboot in 2011 starring Annie Ilonzeh, Minka Kelly and Rachael Taylor.

“We felt like we had a big responsibility with this trailer because it’s going to be on Spider-Man: Far from Home, which is a big movie — which means a lot of eyeballs are going to be on the trailer. We felt like we wanted to invite that audience into our movie,” Banks tells PEOPLE of the first look at her action film. “We’re reintroducing Charlie’s Angels to people. The last movie came out almost 18 years ago, so there are many, many, especially young people who just don’t really know those movies. So we’re kind of reintroducing Charlie’s Angels to new fans but also reminding people who love Charlie’s Angels what they loved about it and bringing them back into the theater. So it’s got a lot of action, it’s got glamour, it’s got fun, it feels big and global which was a big goal of doing the film this time around for me. And I just think, hopefully, it tells everybody they’re going to have a lot of fun watching it.”

Charlie’s Angles opens Nov. 15.