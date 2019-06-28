Charlie's Angels Are Back! Everything to Know About Stars Naomi Scott and Ella Balinska

Charlie’s Angels are back — and with some relatively new faces.

The first trailer for the highly anticipated reboot dropped on Thursday to the excitement of plenty of fans. Directed by Elizabeth Banks, the film centers on the iconic trio led by Kristen Stewart, Aladdin‘s Naomi Scott and British newcomer Ella Balinska.

But while Stewart, 29, is used to the attention that comes with starring in a large franchise (see: the Twilight series), her costars are still new to Hollywood.

Here’s everything to know about Scott, 26, and Balinska, 22.

Image zoom (from left to right) Ella Balinska, Kristen Stewart and Naomi Scott

RELATED: Aladdin‘s Naomi Scott Says Princess Jasmine Is ‘Fighting Injustice’: ‘My Girl’s a Politician’

Scott has already starred in a major blockbuster film.

The actress landed the role of Princess Jasmine in this summer’s Aladdin opposite Will Smith as the Genie and Mena Massoud as Aladdin.

Scott was born in England to a British father and a mother of Indian descent. She rose to fame on the British Disney Channel series Life Bites in 2008 and later crossed the pond to the American Disney Channel in 2011 with Lemonade Mouth opposite Bridgit Mendler and Hayley Kiyoko.

Scott had a role in the Fox sci-fi drama Terra Nova as the daughter of the show’s stars, but her breakthrough role came in 2017, when she appeared as Kimberly the Pink Ranger in Power Rangers.

She told PEOPLE in May that as Jasmine her character was fighting to make an impact as more than just a princess.

“For me that was the main difference was she’s fighting for the injustice of her people,” Scott said. “My girl’s a politician, do you know what I mean? She’s not just there to look pretty.”

Charlie’s Angels is Balinska’s first major blockbuster.

Balinska was born in London to British chef Lorraine Pascal and Polish musician Count Kazimierz Balinski-Jundzill.

Her first film role came in 2015’s Junction 9, and she followed it up with several other roles in short films including Clover and Room.

As a student in school, she competed in track and field on a national level.

Balinska also hangs out with several A-listers besides her costars including Michael B. Jordan and Naomi Campbell. The actress also enjoys training with épées — the swords used in fencing — which she shared on her Instagram page in 2016.

Charlie’s Angels is Balinska’s first big box office film.

Cameron Diaz, Drew Barrymore and Lucy Liu previously played the trio in the 2000 original movie and its 2003 sequel, Charlie’s Angeles: Full Throttle, both inspired by the popular late 70s series. Charlie’s Angels additionally received a short-lived TV reboot in 2011 starring Annie Ilonzeh, Minka Kelly and Rachael Taylor.

RELATED: Kristen Stewart Is in Full-On Action Mode in Trailer for Elizabeth Banks’ Charlie’s Angels

“We felt like we had a big responsibility with this trailer because it’s going to be on Spider-Man: Far from Home, which is a big movie — which means a lot of eyeballs are going to be on the trailer. We felt like we wanted to invite that audience into our movie,” Banks, 45, tells PEOPLE of the first look at her action film.

“We’re reintroducing Charlie’s Angels to people. The last movie came out almost 18 years ago, so there are many, many, especially young people who just don’t really know those movies,” she adds. “So we’re kind of reintroducing Charlie’s Angels to new fans but also reminding people who love Charlie’s Angels what they loved about it and bringing them back into the theater. So it’s got a lot of action, it’s got glamour, it’s got fun, it feels big and global which was a big goal of doing the film this time around for me. And I just think, hopefully, it tells everybody they’re going to have a lot of fun watching it.”

Charlie’s Angles opens on November 15.