Charlie Hunnam Says He Would 'Star Opposite' Meghan Markle If They Were Both 'Right' for the Roles

Charlie Hunnam is open to the idea of one day acting opposite Meghan Markle.

The actor was recently interviewed outside of LAX airport by TMZ, where he was asked about Meghan, 38, and her husband Prince Harry‘s decision to step back as senior royal members, and the possibility of the former Suits star’s return to acting.

“Hopefully, if that’s a real passion for her and it’s something that nourishes her and is important, hopefully she gets the opportunity to keep pursuing that,” Hunnam, 39, said.

The Gentleman star was sure to clarify that he ever got the opportunity to work with her, the project would have to be the perfect fit.

“I would star opposite her if it was a good role that she was right for and I was right for,” he said.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex released their statement last week on Instagram, announcing their intent to “carve out a progressive new role within this institution.”

While Hunnam doesn’t know the pair and admitted he doesn’t have a “strong opinion” on their decision, he did support their surprising move.

“I always feel like we all deserve a little autonomy in our lives and the opportunity to find some happiness,” he said. “Those poor boys were born into an enormous responsibility, and the English press is brutal and the scrutiny that those guys are under I’m sure is brutal. I just feel like, more power to them if they think they can find some happiness and peace elsewhere. Just let them to their thing.”

Though the particulars are still being worked out, Meghan and Harry want to focus on “their own causes with a little less constraint and still be supporting the institution and the monarch,” a friend of the pair told PEOPLE this week.

A source tells PEOPLE in this week’s cover story that Meghan and Harry “knew they were going to hit the nuclear button” on their royal exit as soon as their son Archie, now 8 months old, was born.