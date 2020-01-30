Charlie Hunnam Says He ‘Sort of Considers’ Himself Married to Girlfriend of 14 Years

Charlie Hunnam already feels married to girlfriend Morgana McNelis after 14 years together.

Though the actor previously landed in some hot water when he said he was “indifferent” about marrying the jewelry designer, he later clarified his comments in a video obtained by TooFab.

“I know I gotta say, that really hurt my girlfriend’s feelings and I really regretted saying that,” Hunnam, 39, admitted. “I actually didn’t mean it at all, it was, frankly, just stupid s— I said in the heat of the moment.”

“I’m, like, so romantic, and the reality is I sort of consider myself married,” he continued. “I’ve been with my girlfriend for 14 years. I suppose what I was trying to articulate the official government sanction of it doesn’t mean anything to me but the romance of it means an enormous amount.”

“I really regret saying that. But listen, you spend 12 hours a day for three days doing interviews straight, you’re going to say stupid s—, especially a guy like me that’s not that smart,” he added.

The actor first spoke about his future nuptials with McNelis during a sit-down interview with his The Gentlemen costars Matthew McConaughey and Hugh Grant on Andy Cohen’s SiriusXM radio show last week.

Hunnam said he was “sort of indifferent” to marriage when the topic came up. But he said McNelis, 36, felt differently.

“She does not feel the same. She’s very eager,” Hunnam said. “I’ll do it because it’s important to her but I don’t have any great romantic feelings towards it.”