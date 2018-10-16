Charlie Hunnam Shows Off Ripped Abs on Beach Vacation with Girlfriend

Charlie Hunnam is squeezing in every last bit of summer.

The Sons of Anarchy actor was seen taking a dip in the waves of Tulum, Mexico on Tuesday, where he’s vacationing with girlfriend Morgana McNelis. Hunnam showed off his perfectly ripped abs as he made his way back to the beach to get some sun.

Hunnam, 38, and McNelis, 35, have been dating since 2005, and the actor told PEOPLE last year at the Toronto International Film Festival that he still tries to woo her constantly.

“I try to keep the romance on the reg,'” he said. “I’ve been with my girlfriend 11 years, and as anyone knows, it’s been a long-term, fully monogamous relationship that requires work, a lot of work.”

And that work doesn’t always need to come in grand gestures. “Before I came away to TIFF I ended up staying until 5 in the morning because I decided I was going to clean the entire house.

He also took care of “all the grocery shopping” and “all of the laundry,” chores Hunnam said are usually “stuff that we just share and both do all the time.”

“I thought it’d be nice for her to come home to everything immaculate and done,” Hunnam said. ”I put flowers in the bedroom and in the kitchen, so she came home and was happy.”

Just months earlier, Hunnam revealed to PEOPLE that he also spoiled his girlfriend on her birthday. The actor cooked an elaborate meal to celebrate her and her friends.

“I literally spent all day cooking,” he said. “She had about 15 of her friends over, and I cooked an enormous meal for everyone, and we drank some really good wine and hung out. It was a lovely day.”