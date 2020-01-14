Charlie Hunnam Is 'Indifferent' to Marrying Girlfriend of Over 13 Years: 'She Doesn't Say the Same'

Charlie Hunnam doesn’t have particular feelings about marriage.

The actor spoke about his future nuptials with girlfriend Morgana McNelis during a sit-down interview with his The Gentlemen costars Matthew McConaughey and Hugh Grant on Andy Cohen’s SiriusXM radio show on Tuesday.

“I’ve been with my girlfriend for 14½ years, I think, or 13½ years,” Hunnam said, adding his viewpoint on marriage was “sort of indifferent.”

But Hunnam said his longtime girlfriend McNeils thinks much differently.

“She does not feel the same. She’s very eager,” he added. “I’ll do it because it’s important to her but I don’t have any great romantic feelings towards it.”

“I wouldn’t go with that line when you pop your question. Don’t worry, I can help you with that,” Grant joked.

The two tend to lead a low-key lifestyle away from Hollywood. In 2013, Hunnam told the U.K.’s 7 Nights magazine via SFGate that he and McNelis lived on a ranch.

“My girlfriend and I just bought a ranch, so we are getting out of Hollywood completely,” Hunnam said. “It’s in California. We’ve got 30 chickens and a couple of donkeys, a couple of ducks and we’ve got a big, organic garden. We are going to try to live a bit more sustainably.”

While McNelis appears to mostly keep Hunnam and their relationship off of her social media, she did share a sweet photograph of them in March 2019 while in India.

“Happy Holi!!! 🦚🌈#indialove,” she wrote in the caption.

In 2017, Hunnam told PEOPLE while at the Toronto International Film Festival that he made romance a priority in their relationship.

“I try to keep the romance on the reg. I’ve been with my girlfriend 11 years and as anyone knows who’s been a long term, fully monogamous relationship, it requires work, a lot of work,” he said at the time.

He continued, “Before I came away to TIFF, I ended up staying up until 5 in the morning because I decided that I was going to clean the entire house, do all the grocery shopping and all of the laundry, which is stuff that we share and do all the time, but I thought it would be nice for her to come home with everything immaculate and done.”

“At the time it was seven hours of intention to make her happy, put flowers in the bedroom and in the kitchen,” he added.