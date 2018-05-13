Shirtless Charlie Hunnam and Garrett Hedlund Show Off Muscles on Barefoot Run in Hawaii

No shirt, no shoes, no problem!

Charlie Hunnam continued to enjoy his time in Hawaii, where he’s shooting upcoming Netflix movie Triple Frontier with Ben Affleck and Oscar Isaac.

On Friday, he went for a run with costar Garrett Hedlund, and both actors opted to forego shoes and tops for the training session. Hunnam, wearing black shorts and holding his top in hand, acted as coach, giving pointers to Hedlund, who sported grey shorts and a baseball cap for the workout.

When he’s not working on his fitness, the King Arthur actor is making the most of his time in Hawaii. He was recently spotted on the beach with an unidentified female friend tagging along. The two walked along the water and were even seen trying to bodysurf a few waves. Hunnam, who famously pulled out of playing Christian Grey in Fifty Shades of Grey at the last minute, has been dating Morgana McNelis since 2005.

Charlie Hunnam and Garrett Hedlund Flightrisk/BACKGRID

Affleck threw the cast and crew of the film a traditional Hawaiian luau the day before Hunnam was photographed frolicking on the beach.

RELATED VIDEO: Here’s Why Charlie Hunnam Doesn’t Like Acting In Sex Scenes

Around 500 people enjoyed the celebration, which included a full roasted pig pit at the venue. Entertainment included fire dancers, as well as a three-piece Hawaiian band, and Affleck provided shuttle service for all of the cast and crew.

A source previously told PEOPLE, “They are all really enjoying the shoot.”

“Ben has been planning this luau for weeks,” the insider added. “He wanted to do it for everyone as the shoot has been rough with 14 days of rain and training.”