Charlie Hunnam Celebrates 40th Birthday with Sweet Video Tribute from Guy Ritchie — Watch!

Guy Ritchie is sending some love Charlie Hunnam’s way as the actor celebrates his 40th birthday on Friday.

The director, who has worked with Hunnam on 2017’s King Arthur: Legend of the Sword and 2020’s The Gentlemen, posted a short and sweet video montage to his official social media accounts, highlighting their work together and friendship on set.

“Charlie Hunnam, I’ll tell you what’s great about him,” Ritchie states at the beginning of the clip. “Everything.”

The montage then flashes between scenes of Hunnam in both King Arthur and The Gentlemen, while also showcasing behind-the-scene shots of Ritchie and Hunnam on both film’s sets.

“I just adore him,” Ritchie says at the end of the clip.

Hunnam has been open about his admiration for Ritchie in the past, recently telling Entertainment Weekly, “I really like Guy, both as a fan and as a collaborator.”

He added, “I was super excited to work with him the first time on King Arthur; we had high hopes to make a series of films and explore that whole Arthurian legend. Unfortunately that didn’t work out, and one of the things I was most bummed out about our inability to keep making those movies is I didn’t get to work with Guy again as quickly as I thought I was going to.”

Then speaking about teaming up with Ritchie once more for The Gentlemen, Hunnam shared he was “thrilled” to work with him again.

“It’s sort of return to the type of films that Guy made that made me want to work with Guy in the first place,” he shared. “I was in my late teens/early 20s when Snatch and Lock Stock came out, and those created a great desire to work with him.”