"I can promise you those are not my forearms," Charlie Cox said

Charlie Cox Shuts Down Fan Theories That He Appears in Spider-Man: No Way Home Trailer

Charlie Cox is setting the record straight.

Last month, the action-packed first trailer for the upcoming Spider-Man film — titled Spider-Man: No Way Home — premiered, hinting at the return of the Green Goblin and Alfred Molina as Doctor Octopus. (Molina, 68, initially played the role in 2004's Spider-Man 2 opposite Tobey Maguire.)

Knowing that the new film will explore what is known as the "multiverse" within the Marvel Cinematic Universe and welcome back past characters, fans couldn't help but speculate that another would be making an appearance as well: Cox's Daredevil, who starred in his own eponymous series on Netflix.

In a moment from the trailer, Tom Holland's Peter Parker is seen in a police station, where a headless figure stands beside him as he reviews paperwork. Many fans speculated that the mysterious figure could be Cox's lawyer character, Matt Murdock.

Cox, however, shot down the rumors that he appears within the trailer and film while speaking with ComicBook.com Wednesday.

"I can promise you those are not my forearms," the 38-year-old actor told the outlet. "I hadn't heard those rumors, but it's certainly not with my Daredevil. I'm not involved in it. If that's true, it's not with me. It's with another actor."

charlie cox Credit: Moviestore/Shutterstock

The star added that he appreciates how Marvel will incorporate characters from different films across various projects, though it wasn't a possibility for Daredevil for legal reasons.

"As a fan of the Marvel movies, I've loved the little stuff where they pop up here and there but because we were on Netflix, we weren't able to do as much for legal reasons, I don't know why," he said. "But I love the idea of [fellow Marvel character] Jessica [Jones] and Matt showing up in the background or Matt as a lawyer advising Peter Parker. That'd be really, really cool."

Spider-Man: No Way Home follows the superhero's life after he was unmasked by Mysterio and his secret identity was revealed to the world at the end of Spider-Man: Far From Home.

Last week, Sony Pictures announced that the film's preview surpassed Avengers: Endgame for most views of a trailer in 24 hours. The viewership for the superhero film's teaser hit the all-time record with 355.5 million views, in comparison to the previous title-holder, Avengers: Endgame, which had 289 million views of its trailer in 24 hours.