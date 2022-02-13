The Daredevil star opened up about the phone call he received from Marvel studio boss Kevin Feige about joining the Spider-Man franchise

Charlie Cox Recalls 'Surreal Moment' of Being Cast in Spider-Man: No Way Home: 'It Was Wild'

Charlie Cox thought he was dreaming when he received a phone call from Marvel.

The Daredevil actor, 38, shared his experience of being offered an opportunity to appear in Spider-Man: No Way Home, which has accumulated over $1 billion at the worldwide box office — becoming the highest-grossing movie of the global pandemic era and the sixth-highest in history.

Cox did not anticipate hearing the voice of studio boss Kevin Feige when he picked up the phone in June 2020. "You never know. It was wild," he said of the surprising moment during an interview with The Hollywood Reporter.

"It was a pretty surreal, I'm not going to lie. Bear in mind that it's been a few years. I was pretty convinced it was over," the British actor explained, referring the 2018 cancellation of his Netflix series Daredevil.

Cox revealed, "Kevin said, 'We've got some ideas, but I wanted to make sure that you, in principle, are interested.' And I was like, 'I'm very interested.' And then I didn't hear from anyone for two months. And I got to the point where I wondered if I dreamt it."

Lucky for him, it wasn't a dream. He was secretly brought in to the No Way Home set — wearing a giant cloak — to film a scene with Tom Holland and Marisa Tomei.

"I felt pretty comfortable being able to fit into that scene. I played the character almost every day for four years," Cox said of his role as attorney-turned-vigilante Matt Murdock. "I feel like his essence is deep within me now. I didn't worry too much about it, but I was still pretty nervous on the day, which I haven't been for a while."

The actor also opened up about the challenge after filming the movie of keeping the secret, admitting, "I hate lying."

charlie cox Credit: Lorenzo Bevilaqua/ABC via Getty Images

"But I really don't want to ruin it for anyone. My feeling is, if someone asks you, and you say, 'I don't know … We'll have to wait and see.' That gives it away! It's obvious! No one is going to say that if you're not in it. I am relieved it's over," he added.

Prior to the movie's release, Cox denied his involvement after rumors circulated online that his character was featured in the No Way Home trailer.

"I can promise you those are not my forearms," Cox told ComicBook.com in September 2021 while attempting to shut down speculation. "I hadn't heard those rumors, but it's certainly not with my Daredevil. I'm not involved in it. If that's true, it's not with me. It's with another actor."

In his chat with THR, Cox shared that he saw the return of Murdock as a victory, which may open more doors for both himself and the character.