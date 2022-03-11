While Charlie Cox thinks Ben Affleck "does a really good Matt Murdock," upon watching 2003's Daredevil for the first time, he thought, "The suit sucks!"

Charlie Cox Says 2003 Ben Affleck-Led Daredevil Movie 'Tried to Do Too Much'

Charlie Cox thinks the Daredevil film left something to be desired.

The actor — who played Daredevil in the Netflix series of the same name, and just reprised his role for a cameo in Spider-Man: No Way Home — recently spoke at the Middle East Film & Comic Con 2022 in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, where he revealed he didn't watch the 2003 movie version until he was cast as Matt Murdock himself.

"I watched it once, and then I wanted to go and do my own thing," Cox, 39, answered a fan during the event's audience Q&A portion. "I hadn't seen it before I got the role. I watched it when I got the role."

He went on to say he believes Ben Affleck, who stars in the 2003 film, "does a really good Matt Murdock," adding, "I like his Matt Murdock."

However, "I don't love the movie," Cox admitted. "I feel like the movie tried to do too much and it was a little tonally confused."

daredevil Jennifer Garner and Ben Affleck in Daredevil (2003) | Credit: 20thCentFox/Courtesy Everett Collection

"They had everyone in that movie — they had Kingpin, they had Bullseye, they had Elektra, they had Karen Page, they had Foggy," Cox continued. "It was saturated, and it's two hours. So that was part of that problem."

"And the suit sucks!" he concluded of Daredevil's garb.

Back in 2015, Affleck aired his own grievances with the film, telling Entertainment Weekly that he thought it "didn't work at all."

"If I wanted to go viral I would be less polite," added the two-time Oscar winner. "That was before people realized you could make these movies and make them well. There was a cynical sense of 'Put a red leather outfit on a guy, have him run around, hunt some bad guys, and cash the check.' "

Cox wouldn't speculate much about the future of Daredevil at the Middle East Film & Comic Con, but did recently share his experience of being offered the opportunity to appear in Spider-Man: No Way Home, which premiered three years after he wrapped the Daredevil Netflix series.

Admitting to The Hollywood Reporter last month that he "wondered if [he] dreamt it" at first, luckily for Cox, that wasn't the case. He was secretly brought in to the No Way Home set — wearing a giant cloak — to film a scene with Tom Holland and Marisa Tomei.

"I felt pretty comfortable being able to fit into that scene. I played the character almost every day for four years," Cox said of his role as attorney-turned-vigilante Murdock.