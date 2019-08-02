Manson Murder Spree: All the Hollywood Places Charles Manson's Followers Killed Their Victims

Image zoom

Quentin Tarantino‘s Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood hit movie theaters last week to critical acclaim. The film — starring Leonardo DiCaprio, Brad Pitt and Margot Robbie as the late Sharon Tate — follows Charles Manson and his followers leading up to their two-day killing spree in 1969.

Tarantino, an enthusiastic student of Hollywood history, featured some of Los Angeles’ most iconic hotspots from the 60s in his film — including infamous locales such as the home Tate shared with her husband, director Roman Polanski, where she, Jay Sebring, Abigail Folger, Voytek Frykowski and Steve Parent were murdered by members of the Manson Family.

Here are all the locations affiliated with Charles Manson and his family that was included in Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood.

1. Tate residence: 10050 Cielo Drive, Beverly Hills

The actress lived here with her husband Roman Polanski, who was directing a movie in London on August 9, 1969, during the early morning hours of the night she was murdered. At her home, Tate, who was 8½ months pregnant at the time, was killed along with Jay Sebring, Abigail Folger, Voytek Frykowski and Steve Parent.

The house, located in the Benedict Canyon area of Beverly Hills, was demolished in 1994, according to Rolling Stone.

Sharon Tate in 1969 Terry Oneill/Iconic Images/Getty

2. LaBianca residence: 3301 Waverly Drive, Los Feliz

Leno LaBianca, a grocer, and his wife Rosemary were murdered at their home early on Aug. 10, 1969. The couple was killed the day after Tate was murdered.

The residence near Griffith Park sold to Ghost Adventures star Zak Bagans last month.

3. Spahn Movie Ranch: 1200 Santa Susana Pass Road in the Santa Susana Mountains

Manson and two dozen followers lived at the ranch — once used as a movie set for Westerns — before and after the killing spree. Manson and 27 others were arrested on August 16, 1969, on charges related to auto theft.

4. El Coyote Mexican Café: 7312 Beverly Blvd, Los Angeles

Sharon Tate, Jay Sebring, Abigail Folger and Voytek Frykowski had 8 p.m. reservations on Aug. 8, 1969. They left at 9:30 p.m. It was the group’s last meal. The restaurant continues to operate today.

Charles Manson during his trial AP

5. Susan Struther’s Apartment: 4616 Greenwood Place, Los Feliz

She had been out with her mother Rosemary LaBianca and her husband Leno. The LaBiancas dropped off Susan at her apartment and then went home, where they were killed hours later.

6. Hall of Justice: 211 W. Temple St, Downtown Los Angeles

The People vs. Charles Manson, Susan Atkins, Patricia Krenwinkel and Leslie Van Houten started on July 24, 1970, and continued until March 29, 1971, when the jury found them guilty of murder.