Charlbi Dean's Fiancé Luke Volker Speaks Out After Her Sudden Death at 32

Charlbi Dean's fiancé Luke Volker is thanking fans for their condolences after the 32-year-old actress/model's sudden death.

Dean died Monday in New York City of an unexpected illness, PEOPLE confirmed Tuesday. On Wednesday, her model/artist fiancé shared a brief video on his Instagram to show appreciation for messages he received after the news.

"Hi, everyone. I wanted to just post a picture of Charlbi, but it's a bit hard," began Volker, 26. "And just wanted to let you know I see all your messages, all the love, and I appreciate it. I really do. It's just I can't really reply to them right now. But thank you, guys. I appreciate it. I love you."

In an April 8 Instagram post, Dean revealed that she and Volker got engaged in New York City. She wrote alongside photos from the proposal, which happened at the spot where they shared their first kiss.

Astrid Stawiarz/Getty

When she had her breakout performance in movie Triangle of Sadness, which won the Palme d'Or at this year's Cannes Film Festival, Volker expressed how proud he was of Dean on Instagram: "3 years later!! Against all odds, almost impossible obstacles, they pulled it off! The film is a masterpiece from top to bottom everyone did a spectacularly job getting it done. I couldn't be more proud of you my love."

For a birthday tribute to Volker back in January 2020, Dean called him "my favorite boyfriend ever hands down." Later, for his special day the following year, she wrote, "You're my guy, thanks for the fun, adventures and the now. Also there are many fish in the sea but that could lead to ceviche plus only one dolphin as there is only one horse with a sword on its head," including other inside jokes and personal photos and videos.

Luke Volker/Instagram

Triangle of Sadness writer/director Ruben Östlund mourned Dean in an Instagram post this week, saying it was "an honor to have gotten to know and work with her" before the "tragedy."

He added, "Charlbi had a care and sensitivity that lifted her colleagues and the entire film crew. The thought that she will not be by our side in the future makes me very sad. At this difficult time, my thoughts go out to her loved ones, her family and her fiancé Luke."