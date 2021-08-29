Channing Tatum and Zoë Kravitz Step Out for Lunch in New York City

After Zoë Kravitz tapped Channing Tatum to star in her directorial debut, the pair has been spotted enjoying each other's company around New York

08/28/2021 Channing Tatum and Zoe Kravitz meet up with a friend for lunch as they continue to fuel dating rumors in New York City.

Channing Tatum and Zoë Kravitz have taken their rumored romance to lunch.

The pair was spotted Saturday, dining al fresco with a third friend in New York City. Tatum, 41, and Kravitz, 32, have fueled speculation of a blossoming romance in the past couple of weeks, stepping out for iced coffee, grocery runs, and even a sweet bike ride with light PDA.

A source close to the rumored couple previously insisted to PEOPLE that their dynamic is strictly platonic and professional. "They're working together on an upcoming project and it's not true that they're dating," the insider claimed in January.

Kravitz has tapped Tatum to star in her directorial debut, entitled Pussy Island. He will star as tech mogul/philanthropist Slater, who whisks cocktail waitress Frida away to his mysterious private island.

"Despite the epic setting, beautiful people, ever-flowing champagne and late-night dance parties, Frida can sense that there's more to this island than meets the eye. Something she can't quite put her finger on. Something that is a bit terrifying," reads a plot summary from Deadline. Kravitz also co-wrote the script with E.T. Feigenbaum.

The Big Little Lies star told Deadline in June that she originally envisioned Tatum for the role. "Chan was my first choice, the one I thought of when I wrote this character," Kravitz said. "I just knew from Magic Mike and his live shows, I got the sense he's a true feminist and I wanted to collaborate with someone who was clearly interested in exploring this subject matter."

"When Zoë called me about this, I was shocked. I didn't know her," Tatum added. "I'd watched her in movies, knew she produced High Fidelity and had seen that, but I didn't know she was creating on a level like this, where she wanted to direct. This came out of nowhere and the subject matter made me say, wait, why are you thinking about me for this? No one gives me a chance to play a role like this, everybody throws me down a different alley and expects me to do a certain thing."

The two previously starred together in 2017's The Lego Batman Movie, voicing Clark Kent (Tatum) and Catwoman (Kravitz).