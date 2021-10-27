Channing Tatum, Zoë Kravitz Are 'Very Happy': They 'Don't Care About Hiding Relationship' (Source)

Channing Tatum and Zoë Kravitz are "more relaxed" about their relationship in the public eye, a source tells PEOPLE in this week's issue

Zoë Kravitz and Channing Tatum Hold Hands on Their Way to Lunch in N.Y.C.

Channing Tatum and Zoë Kravitz are getting more comfortable being open about their relationship in public.

"They are more relaxed lately," a source tells PEOPLE of the pair in this week's issue. Tatum, 41, and Kravitz, 32, have recently been spending their time together in New York City.

The two were photographed holding hands and cuddling as they made their way to lunch in the city.

"They don't seem to care about hiding their relationship anymore," says the source. "It's obvious that they are very happy."

The pair first sparked dating rumors in January when Kravitz tapped Tatum to star in her upcoming directorial debut Pussy Island. At the time, an insider told PEOPLE their relationship was strictly platonic. But in August, PEOPLE confirmed the two stars were dating after they were seen enjoying bike rides, museum visits and coffee dates.

In September, Tatum and Kravitz both attended the 2021 Met Gala on Sept. 13, but arrived at the event separately. They were later seen leaving the event together to attend an afterparty where they "did not take their hands off of each other," an insider told PEOPLE.

Kravitz was married to Karl Glusman in June 2019. The Big Little Lies actress filed for divorce on Dec. 23 and it was finalized in August of this year.

In September, Kravitz told Another magazine, "Separations, breakups are sad but are beautiful things, too. It's about the bittersweetness, that beginning and that end. It's so complex, that space, when you're in between heartbroken and mourning the loss of something and excited for what's ahead of you."