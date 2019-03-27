Channing Tatum Wishes Girlfriend Jessie J a 'Happy Birthday Baby' in Sweet Instagram Post

Channing Tatum is sending sweet birthday wishes to girlfriend Jessie J.

The actor, 38, shared a black and white photograph of the singer, who turns 31 on Wednesday, on his Instagram account in another display of public affection.

“Wishing you the happiest day filled with all the love and all the light,” Tatum wrote. “You came into this world on this day and lit it on fire. You have blessed our eyes, our ears, our hearts and our lives. So thank you for just being you.”

He added, “You are so very special. Happy birthday Baby.”

This isn’t the first time the actor has expressed his love for the “Bang Bang” singer. Earlier this month, she shared a flirtatious direct message he sent her on Instagram which she received after she sent him a selfie of herself.

“Yes I won’t rest till I caress Fresh face Jess,” he wrote to her. “I will finesse till Success. Never digress. Just progress. Bless.”

She replied with, “Hahahaha,” and added, “Baaaarrs yeah.”

Earlier this month, the two were photographed together for the first time since news of their relationship broke. The couple held hands together while taking a stroll in London.

A source told PEOPLE it “was their first trip together to England as a couple. They seem pretty serious.”

The insider also added the two spend time together with Tatum’s 5-year-old daughter Everly, who he shares with ex Jenna Dewan, 38. Dewan has also moved on. PEOPLE confirmed in October that she and Broadway star Steve Kazee had been “dating for months.”

Jessie and Tatum were photographed together again in Los Angeles on Monday night while on a grocery shopping trip with the actor sporting his new buzz cut.