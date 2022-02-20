"I want to get the team back together, for sure," the actor said of reuniting with his costars for a future installment

Channing Tatum Says He Wants to Do a 'Grumpy Old Men Version' of Magic Mike When He's 70

Channing Tatum is going to make one scantily-clad grandpa someday.

The Magic Mike star, 41, joked that he wants to do another installment in the male stripper movie franchise when he's 70 years old as he spoke to IndieWire about the highly anticipated third film, Magic Mike's Last Dance.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"The only one I said I'd actually do — before we decided on this version — was the Grumpy Old Men version when we're like 70," Tatum said. "When we're 70, I want to get the team back together, for sure."

The actor teamed up with director Steven Soderbergh and writer Reid Carolin for the 2012 comedy drama, which was loosely based on Tatum's experience as an 18-year-old stripper in Tampa, Fla. Tatum also starred in the 2015 sequel Magic Mike XXL, which was directed by Gregory Jacobs.

Tatum revealed in November that he was reuniting with Soderbergh, 59, and Carolin, 40, to round out the trilogy, posting a photo to Twitter of the screenplay's cover page. "Well world, looks like Mike Lane's tapping back in," he wrote at the time.

MAGIC MIKE, Channing Tatum, 2012. ph: Claudette Barius/©Warner Bros./Courtesy Everett Collection Credit: Claudette Barius/Everett Collection

The trained dancer told PEOPLE he wants to step it up (no pun intended) with the upcoming sequel's choreography. "I want it to be the Super Bowl of stripping," he said earlier this month.

"I want dancing like we've never been able to do in the other two movies," Tatum added. "Because we had to be honest to what the reality of that world is, which isn't great dancing."

Tatum also revealed that the Magic Mike Live stage show, which premiered in London in 2018, was ultimately the catalyst for the upcoming movie. "I wanted the live show to be the third movie," he explained.

RELATED VIDEO: Channing Tatum on His 4-Year Break from Hollywood and Directorial Debut Dog: 'Right Now I'm Having Fun'

"It has real meaning, without trying to force feed you any kind of message or anything," Tatum added. "Steven Soderbergh went to see it in London, then came to the opening of our live show in Berlin. He was talking to [Carolin] and me after, 'We should make a third movie and base it off of the themes and what the live show does.' I think every single movie is us leading to this movie."