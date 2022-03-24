Channing Tatum says his Lost City costar Brad Pitt is "everything you want him to be" in person

Channing Tatum Says He Wanted to 'Look Like Legends of the Fall Brad Pitt' in The Lost City

Channing Tatum had another heartthrob in mind while getting into the look of his character in The Lost City — his very own costar, Brad Pitt!

Speaking with Ellen DeGeneres Thursday ahead of the comedy's release in theaters, the 41-year-old actor said that not only did he intend to channel Pitt, 58, with his character Alan/Dash, but a specific 1994 role of the Academy Award winner's.

"I actually gave the note — I have to wear a wig for my cover-model look, Dash's look, and I was like, 'I just want to look like Legends of the Fall Brad Pitt," said Tatum.

" 'Can you please make me that? Make me as close to that as you can possibly make me,' " he recalled.

channing tatum and brad pitt Channing Tatum in The Lost City (2022); Brad Pitt in Legends of the Fall (1994) | Credit: Paramount Pictures / Courtesy Everett Collection; Dimension Films/Courtesy Everett Collection

In the film, Sandra Bullock plays Loretta Sage, a reclusive romance author who writes about adventurous, exotic settings. Tatum stars as Alan Caprison/Dash McMahon, the cover model used on Loretta's novels.

While the pair are on tour promoting her latest book, Loretta is kidnapped by a billionaire (played by Daniel Radcliffe) who hopes she can lead him to an ancient treasure featured in her latest plot.

Alan, wanting to show he's as heroic in real-life as his character in her books, then tries to rescue the author.

The Lost City also stars Da'Vine Joy Randolph, Oscar Nuñez, Patti Harrison and Bowen Yang, while Pitt makes a cameo as an agent who, at one point in the trailer, hilariously responds after Loretta asks why he's so handsome, "My dad was a weatherman."

channing tatum Channing Tatum | Credit: Michael Rozman/Warner Bros.

As for his relationship with Pitt offscreen, Tatum told DeGeneres, 64, that the two have "ridden motorcycles" together and that Pitt is "everything you want him to be" in person.

And though people might know the Interview with the Vampire actor for more serious roles, his comedic timing is top-notch, according to Tatum.

"He's so funny in [The Lost City]," he added. "I think people just don't know how funny he is. I think he's done comedies, but nothing this broad."