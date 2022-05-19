Tatum's children book follows a father and daughter on a journey to love and self-esteem

Channing Tatum to Star in Film Adaptation of His Children's Book The One and Only Sparkella

https://www.instagram.com/p/CdtWz87FGLc/ channingtatum Verified PRIME-TIME IS SHINE TIME!!! @sparkella is coming to life with a live-action movie! It will be adapted by @pamelaribon, who has written some of my favorite animated films. Before my next book, #Sparkella Makes a Plan, hits a shelf near you on May 31st, you can grab a copy at Sparkella.com. Let’s GOOOOOOOO! Edited · 4h

Channing Tatum and his beloved children's book are headed to the silver screen!

The Magic Mike actor, 42, will star in an upcoming live-action movie adaptation of his first book, The One and Only Sparkella, which he released in May 2021.

The actor shared the news on Instagram, donning a pastel tutu dress with glittery stars to make the big announcement.

"PRIME-TIME IS SHINE TIME!!!" Tatum captioned the post, in which he also held a copy of the soon-to-be released second installment in the Sparkella series, The One and Only Sparkella Makes a Plan. "@sparkella is coming to life with a live-action movie!"

Tatum also announced that Pamela Ribon, who directed animated children's hits Moana and Ralph Breaks the Internet, has signed on to direct. Tatum credited Ribon with writing "some of my favorite animated films."

The adorable father-daughter story follows Ella, a young girl who, after changing her sparkly personal style due to comments from kids at school, gets a loving lesson from her dad in accepting herself no matter what.

In September, Tatum told PEOPLE the second installment in the series was inspired by his 8-year-old daughter Everly "being herself in the real world."

"Everything I write in these books is pretty much a direct inspiration of something that has happened with Evie and me. She doesn't help me write the books, but my experience living and learning from an 8-year-old, is basically the inspiration for these things, these little stories," he said.

Tatum also shared the inspiration for the first Sparkella book: a morning when Everly just couldn't seem to choose the right outfit and found herself getting frustrated.

"It was just something that I noticed in my daughter, watching her for the very first time become self-conscious," he said. "So I wanted to make this little story about this girl who is very unique and really likes to shine."