Channing Tatum to Make Teenage Movie Musical Inspired by Lady Macbeth

Music manager Scooter Braun will also produce the project for Amazon

Channing Tatum wants to try his hand at some Shakespeare.

The actor, 44, and music manager Scooter Braun will produce an untitled movie based on Lady Macbeth for Amazon Studios, according to The Hollywood Reporter. The film will be a YA-centric musical.

Per THR, the plot will center around "a teenage girl who grapples with her own morality as she contends with the dreadful consequences of her ambition." John McPhail (Anna and the Apocolypse) will direct and S.J. Inwards (Rush) will write the script.

Lady Macbeth hails, of course, from William Shakespeare's classic tragedy Macbeth, in which she convinces her husband to kill King Duncan so she can become the queen of Scotland. The plot works, but, riddled with guilt, Lady Macbeth ends up killing herself.

Florence Pugh most recently tackled Lady Macbeth's story in 2017's Lady Macbeth.

Tatum touched on Shakespeare in his breakout role in 2006's She's the Man, which drew inspiration from the Bard's Twelfth Night.

The Magic Mike star will appear next in Dog and Wingmen, an R-rated musical comedy also starring Joseph Gordon-Levitt. He'll also produce both projects.