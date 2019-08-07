Channing Tatum Takes a Break from Social Media to Be in the 'Real World' and 'Get Inspired'

Channing Tatum is taking a social media hiatus to get inspired.

The actor announced he’d be taking a step back from all social platforms in a post on Instagram Wednesday. Tatum, 39, explained how his life online had been negatively affecting his creativity.

“I’m gonna take a break and come off socials for a minute,” the screenshot of text started. “I’ve been trying to get inspired and create again. And to be honest I don’t really feel, or at least I haven’t felt very creative on social in the last couple years now.”

He continued, “I’m gonna go and be just in the real world for a while and off my phone. I’ll probably come back at some point. But if I do I want to have a direction or a clear point of view of why I’m on here and what I’m putting out there. Love ya! See ya after a while!”

Tatum, who signed the statement with a simple “Chan,” added more details about his break in the caption of the post.

“The thing about creativity… in my experience, is she always comes knocking when you just aren’t looking. I’d say [if] you’ve got a pretty good record creatively, she’ll be back when the time’s right,” Tatum wrote.

The actor’s statement comes months after he started stepping out publicly with new girlfriend Jessie J. The two were first linked in October of last year after Tatum and ex Jenna Dewan announced their separation exclusively to PEOPLE in April 2018.

Though they’d been linked for months, Tatum and Jessie J didn’t take their romance public until March when they were pictured together for the first time walking hand-in-hand in London.

Since then, the couple has publicized their relationship on social media. On July 2, the singer shared a series of black and white photos of herself and Tatum cuddling up during a date night.

In June, Jessie explained to The Times that their relationship being discovered by photographers while walking together in London created “pressure” for the couple.

“Chan and I got photographed before our relationship was even a thing and that created such pressure. We’ve needed time to get to know each other. We’ve just had our first holiday together, which was wonderful, but that’s all I’m saying…,” she told the Times.

Jessie did, however, explain that she is “very happy” in the relationship.