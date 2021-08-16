"I love this movie so much I don't have words," Channing Tatum wrote after he and costar Sandra Bullock wrapped production on their upcoming romantic comedy The Lost City of D

Channing Tatum Takes a Dip with Sandra Bullock After Wrapping The Lost City of D: 'I Love You Girl'

Channing Tatum appears to have built plenty of chemistry with his latest leading lady.

The Magic Mike star, 41, celebrated wrapping his upcoming romantic comedy The Lost City of D by taking a dip with his costar Sandra Bullock in a video he shared to Instagram on Monday.

In the video, Tatum holds Bullock, 57, as he falls back into a giant pool on the movie's set, where two stunt doubles were already swimming and sporting the same clothes as the two stars.

"Well that's a wrap on #LostCityOfD. I love this movie so much I don't have words," Tatum wrote in the caption. "I also don't have words for how special Sandy Bullock is. We definitely were made in the same lab and share a brain at times. I love you girl. And as you can see I'll ride your coattails anywhere anytime forever. Ahahah."

After the film wrapped on Friday, Tatum posted some black-and-white mirror selfies after getting a haircut.

"And just like that... our 1st Charlie yells 'and that's a wrap'... and I feel myself coming back and the hair starts coming off," Tatum wrote, previously noting that getting a cut after finishing a movie is "a bit of a ritual" for him.

The Lost City of D stars Bullock and Tatum as a romance novelist and her new book's cover model, who take a book tour only to wind up in the middle of a kidnap attempt that takes them on a cutthroat jungle adventure. The movie also stars Daniel Radcliffe, Patti Harrison, Oscar Nunez and Da'Vine Joy Randolph, while Brad Pitt has a cameo.

Ryan Reynolds was previously attached to Tatum's role, which would have had him reunite with Bullock after starring together in 2009's The Proposal.

RELATED VIDEO: Channing Tatum Shares First Photo of Daughter Everly's Face: 'My World and My Heart'

Tatum has been documenting his time on set with Bullock, sharing a photo in May of them striking a pose in full wardrobe, while wading through a swamp. "This is no fun...no fun at all!" he jokingly wrote in the caption.

The Step Up actor, who's making his directorial debut and starring in Dog, revealed in May that he had to shed some quarantine pounds to get back into leading man shape.

"For the first week or two weeks, I definitely was just drinking beers and riding dirt bikes but I was like, 'I can't do this for two months. This is bad,'" he said on The Tonight Show.

"And then, me and my buddy, we just went really, really hard," Tatum added. "We just started training every day. And it was great — I mean, I came out a completely new person."