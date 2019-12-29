Newly Single Channing Tatum Steps Out for the First Time Since Split from Jessie J

Channing Tatum was spotted on Thursday for the first time since PEOPLE confirmed his split from Jessie J over a week ago.

The actor, 39, was seen the day after Christmas catching a flight out of the airport in Los Angeles. He sported a white shirt and San Francisco Giants hat as he put on a black jacket while on the move.

One day later, ex Jessie J, 31, shared a cryptic post on her Instagram Story about experiencing some “delayed emotions.”

“Delayed emotions are…well…not so fun,” she wrote in incredibly small font on top of a dark background.

A source previously told PEOPLE the “timing was off” for Tatum and Jessie J’s relationship, although the two did try to make it work.

“He has a lot on his plate right now and wants to be the best dad possible which means he needs to be around when he isn’t traveling for his own work,” said the source, adding that the split “came at a good time” for them.

They “made the most of it,” the source noted of their relationship.

Another insider echoed that distance and priorities came between the pair.

“Channing and Jessie have different priorities and focuses that don’t really align,” the insider said. “They had a fun relationship, but it just didn’t work out. Channing needs to be in L.A. a lot so he can spend time with Everly. Jessie prefers England. They are still friendly though.”

The pair were first linked in October 2018.

After months of dating, the couple took their romance public in March when they were pictured together for the first time walking hand-in-hand in London.

They were last photographed together in late October, with Jessie J posting photos of the pair cuddling up together in front of a Ferris wheel and sharing a romantic bike ride.

Over the summer, Jessie J opened up to British newspaper The Sunday Times about the first time they were seen together, which she said “created such pressure” for them.

“Chan and I got photographed before our relationship was even a thing and that created such pressure,” she shared.

“We’ve needed time to get to know each other. We’ve just had our first holiday together, which was wonderful, but that’s all I’m saying…” she added, going on to share that she was “very happy” and thought the actor’s daughter Everly with ex Jenna Dewan is “absolutely lovely.”