Channing Tatum Teams Up with Disney in Upcoming Movie Bob the Musical

Channing Tatum is once again taking out his dancing shoes!

The Magic Mike star, 39, is set to star and produce Disney’s latest project, Bob the Musical, according to Variety. The film has been in development for years before the actor signed on, the outlet reports.

The story focuses on a man whose worst nightmare comes to life when he suffers a blow to the head only for him to wake up and discover he can hear the “inner song” of people’s hearts, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Tatum has previously shown off his dancing skills in 2006’s Step Up as well as 2012’s Magic Mike. In January 2016, while promoting Hail, Caesar!, the actor told New York magazine he was approached by the film’s director Joel and Ethan Coen to play a Gene Kelly-type character who sings and tap dances in the film.

Image zoom Channing Tatum Albert L. Ortega/Getty

“This was the first time I’ve ever sung in front of anyone,” Tatum said at the time. “I’ve sung to my daughter, and she cried every time.”

RELATED: Magic Mike Live Choreographer Explains Why Channing Tatum’s Hit Vegas Show Is ‘Unclassifiable’

The star also admitted he’d never felt like much of a crooner, saying, “No, I’ve never been a singer.”

Despite his reservations about the part, Tatum said he “spent about three months preparing” for the role.

“It’s the most I’ve ever prepped for a six-minute section in a movie,” he said. “We went over Christmas and New Year’s [in 2014], so I had all that time to let it gestate. I let it sink into my bones over the holiday.”

He added, “When I’m nervous about something, I drill it to a point that is probably unhealthy, but as long as it works even halfway, I’m happy at the end of the torturous day.”