Although Channing Tatum rocked a shaved head to film his upcoming role in Magic Mike's Last Dance, he previously revealed that he's not waxing this time around

Channing Tatum Sports a Buzz Cut in First Photo from London Set of Magic Mike's Last Dance

Channing Tatum is ready for his close-up.

The Magic Mike star, 41, was photographed sporting a shaved head Thursday on the London set of Magic Mike's Last Dance, the third installment of his male stripper movie franchise.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Tatum donned a denim hoodie with plaid lining over a blue printed t-shirt from Biffle's Smokehouse BBQ in Missouri paired with brown pants as he walked to set with masked crew members.

Although Tatum went for a close shave above the neck, he previously revealed that he's going for a more natural body hair look this time around. "I'm not going to do waxing this time," he said Friday on The Ellen DeGeneres Show.

Magic Mike - Channing Tatum Credit: Moviestore/REX/Shutterstock

"I think we're going to change with the times. You don't need to naked and... look like a Chinese Crested hairless cat or something to be sexy anymore," Tatum said. "That's kind of a thing of the old."

The former stripper told PEOPLE last month that he plans to make "the Super Bowl of stripping" with Magic Mike's Last Dance, which he announced in November will premiere on HBO Max.

RELATED VIDEO: Channing Tatum Teases "Super Bowl of Stripping" in 'Magic Mike's Last Dance'

"I want dancing like we've never been able to do in the other two movies, because we had to be honest to what the reality of that world is, which isn't great dancing," he said, adding: "We're going to go off. I'm so sore right now because I [have been] in [choreographer Alison Faulk's] garage with a Dexter-type situation that you guys will all know about eventually, when the movie's out. You'll know why it looked like Dexter in her garage."

The first Magic Mike premiered in 2012, loosely based on Tatum's own experience as an 18-year-old stripper in Tampa, Florida. The movie grossed more than $167 million worldwide, followed by the 2015 sequel Magic Mike XXL.