Channing Tatum Has Slime-Filled Sunday with Daughter Everly After First Thanksgiving Since Split

Channing Tatum got his hands dirty on Sunday when he and his daughter Everly, 5, spent their afternoon making colorful DIY slime together. The daughter-father time comes just days after the family celebrated their first Thanksgiving since Tatum and ex Jenna Dewan split in April.

Tatum, 38, posted a series of Instagram stories showing him and Everly playing with the sticky slime, which they made out of glue.

“I really need to get this off!” Everly says in the first video, showing her slime-covered hands.

“Oh man, we’re never getting this off,” the Magic Mike star responds.

In the second video, the Smallfoot actor laughs, saying, “I don’t want to touch it!”

“I made it less touchy,” Everly reassures him, confusing the word for “sticky”.

“Less touchy? You mean less sticky,” Tatum replies.

Channing Tatum/Instagram

Channing Tatum making DIY slime with his daughter on his Instagram story. Channing Tatum/Instagram

After playing with the gooey, sticky slime, the actor asks “How do I get it off my hands?!”

“You just pull it off!” his daughter responds, before Tatum has so much trouble getting the slime off that he has to put his phone down.

The dad then posted a selfie of himself in a tiara, writing, “That’s a Sunday for ya!!!”

Channing Tatum and Jenna Dewan in 2012.

Tatum shares his daughter with Dewan, 37. Though both Dewan and Tatum are dating new people after splitting in April — Dewan is dating actor Steve Kazee and Tatum is dating singer Jessie J — they remain amicable co-parents, even reuniting to take Everly trick or treating in October.

Tatum took his daughter to one of Jessie J’s concerts in Los Angeles earlier this month.

“I think kids come out a little bit of what they’re going to be, and then you foster that to be whatever you hope her to be in the world,” the actor has said of his daughter. “She always just does her own thing.”