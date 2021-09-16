Channing Tatum Shares Photo with Zoë Kravitz and Friends at Alicia Keys' Met Gala Afterparty

Channing Tatum and Zoë Kravitz attended Alicia Keys party, where a source said they showed PDA

Channing Tatum is slyly making his relationship with Zoë Kravitz Instagram official.

On Thursday, the actor shared a photo on his Instagram Story featuring him and Kravitz posing with Alicia Keys and Moses Sumney, originally posted on Key's feed. The shot was taken at Keys' Met Gala afterparty on Monday night.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"This night! No body wanted to trifle with us on the dance floor music and vibe was next level. Thank you @aliciakeys," Tatum wrote over the post.

The shot shows Sumney in between Tatum and Kravitz, who is hugging Keys

That night, the new couple was snapped leaving the fashion event in their black tie best, before heading to the exclusive Cincoro Tequila Met Gala afterparty hosted by Keys. Kravitz pulled an outfit change before party hopping, swapping her crystal, butt-baring Saint Laurent by Anthony Vaccarello slip gown for a slouchy black suit worn over a crystal mesh bra, while Tatum stuck to his classic Atelier Versace tuxedo.

Zoe Kravitz, Channing Tatum Credit: Steve Granitz/WireImage; Tristar Media/Getty

An event insider says that Tatum, 41, and Kravitz, 32, "did not take their hands off of each other" at the afterparty, also attended by Cincoro co-founder Michael Jordan, Leonardo DiCaprio and girlfriend Camila Morrone, Queen Latifah, Serena and Venus Williams, Elon Musk, Ciara, Timberland and Gabrielle Union.

"They looked very happy. They have this cute and flirty chemistry," the source said.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Personal reps for the actors have not commented on their relationship to PEOPLE, but sources have said they share a lot in common.

"Zoë thinks Channing has depth both as an actor and a person," shared an industry source.

Added a Hollywood insider: "Channing likes that she is independent and outspoken as well as bright."