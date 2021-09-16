Channing Tatum Shares Photo with Zoë Kravitz and Friends at Alicia Keys' Met Gala Afterparty
Channing Tatum and Zoë Kravitz attended Alicia Keys party, where a source said they showed PDA
Channing Tatum is slyly making his relationship with Zoë Kravitz Instagram official.
On Thursday, the actor shared a photo on his Instagram Story featuring him and Kravitz posing with Alicia Keys and Moses Sumney, originally posted on Key's feed. The shot was taken at Keys' Met Gala afterparty on Monday night.
"This night! No body wanted to trifle with us on the dance floor music and vibe was next level. Thank you @aliciakeys," Tatum wrote over the post.
The shot shows Sumney in between Tatum and Kravitz, who is hugging Keys
That night, the new couple was snapped leaving the fashion event in their black tie best, before heading to the exclusive Cincoro Tequila Met Gala afterparty hosted by Keys. Kravitz pulled an outfit change before party hopping, swapping her crystal, butt-baring Saint Laurent by Anthony Vaccarello slip gown for a slouchy black suit worn over a crystal mesh bra, while Tatum stuck to his classic Atelier Versace tuxedo.
An event insider says that Tatum, 41, and Kravitz, 32, "did not take their hands off of each other" at the afterparty, also attended by Cincoro co-founder Michael Jordan, Leonardo DiCaprio and girlfriend Camila Morrone, Queen Latifah, Serena and Venus Williams, Elon Musk, Ciara, Timberland and Gabrielle Union.
Earlier this month, a source told PEOPLE that Tatum and Kravitz "continue to be inseparable" in N.Y.C. where they have been spotted enjoying low-key activities, like grabbing lunch, drinking iced coffee and bike riding together.
"They looked very happy. They have this cute and flirty chemistry," the source said.
Personal reps for the actors have not commented on their relationship to PEOPLE, but sources have said they share a lot in common.
"Zoë thinks Channing has depth both as an actor and a person," shared an industry source.
Added a Hollywood insider: "Channing likes that she is independent and outspoken as well as bright."
The two connected after Kravitz approached the Magic Mike actor to be in her directorial debut, Pussy Island, which she has described as a "genre thriller" that will explore gender politics and is set to begin production early next year.