Channing Tatum to Play a Romance Novel Cover Model Alongside Sandra Bullock in Lost City of D

Sandra Bullock is set to be joined by Channing Tatum in a rom-com following a romance novelist and the steamy cover model from her latest book

Sandra Bullock and Channing Tatum are teaming up for the first time in a new action-packed romantic comedy.

Tatum, 40, is set to star opposite Bullock, 56, in The Lost City of D, Variety reports. The Magic Mike actor in final talks to join the movie, according to the outlet, with Bullock producing through her company Fortis Films.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

The plot follows a romance novelist (Bullock) who is dreading going on a book tour with the steamy cover model (Tatum) of her latest book. Things get much worse when a kidnapping attempt sweeps them both into an adventure, where the two eventually fall for each other under very dangerous circumstances.

Ryan Reynolds was previously attached to Tatum's role. Back in October, Variety reported that Reynolds might be reunited with Bullock for the action rom-com. The two last starred together in the popular 2009 comedy The Proposal.

The Lost City of D marks a return of sorts for Bullock and Tatum to the rom-com genre.

After starring in a number of beloved hits of the genre like the Miss Congeniality series and The Proposal, Bullock chose decidedly more dramatic roles after her 2010 Oscar win for The Blind Side. This is the first rom-com for the star since 2009's All About Steve.

Tatum followed a similar approach after gaining fame, going from movies like She's the Man, Magic Mike and Step Up, where he met ex-wife Jenna Dewan, to action films like The Hateful Eight and Logan Lucky.

Bullock most recently starred in and executive produced the 2018 horror film Bird Box for Netflix. That same year she also appeared in Ocean's 8.