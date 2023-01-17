Channing Tatum Says He's Planning a Remake of 'Ghost' : 'We're Going to Do Something Different'

Will Channing Tatum soon be stepping into Patrick Swayze's shoes?

The actor, 42, told Vanity Fair in an interview for the magazine's February 2023 cover story that his production company, Free Association, has "the rights" to Ghost, the 1990 fantasy-romance film starring Swayze, Demi Moore, Whoopi Goldberg and Tony Goldwyn.

"But we're going to do something different," said the Magic Mike's Last Dance star of his company's planned remake.

In the original film directed by Jerry Zucker, Swayze's Sam Wheat is killed by Willie Lopez (Rick Aviles). Sam's ghost sets out to save his girlfriend Molly Jensen, played by Moore, 60. The surprise summer hit also helped catapult the Righteous Brothers' "Unchained Melody."

"I think it needs to change a little bit," Tatum told VF of his thoughts about a remake.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human-interest stories.

Mario Sorrenti/Vanity Fair

Another project Tatum is currently working on? Girlfriend Zoë Kravitz's directorial debut Pussy Island, which he is set to star in as a philanthropist and tech mogul named Slater who whisks away cocktail waitress Frida (Naomi Ackie) to his mysterious private island.

"I thought it was super punk rock," Tatum told VF of his thoughts about the film, after reading a first draft. "[Zoë] had passion in there, and she had a point of view that was really specific to who she was and what her experience was. But I wasn't sure it was clear yet, what it wanted to be."

After they first met about Pussy Island, he said, "My life went how it did and we lost touch."

"Then, cut to two and a half years later, they had a new draft, and it was great. I was like, 'Wow. You are really saying something,' " Tatum continued. "That's the kind of person you want to create with. That really has this perspective they're constantly digging for."

Next up for Tatum is Magic Mike's Last Dance, the third film in the Magic Mike franchise that sees the actor team up with Salma Hayek.

"It's a dream come true for me to work with [director Steven Soderbergh] and Channing, who cannot be nicer and cooler, you know?" the Puss In Boots: The Last Wish actress, 56, recently said on the PEOPLE Every Day podcast. "He's amazing. And we really got along well. It was a really fun job, and really, I think I made some good friends in that one."

Hayek added that her "day at the office," which included observing 12 shirtless dancers do their thing, "was amazing and mesmerizing every day for a couple of weeks."

The Oscar-nominated Frida star joined the cast of the movie last year when Thandiwe Newton dropped out, and told PEOPLE in August 2022 that she was happy to have been given the opportunity.

"It's the strongest love story, the strongest female character, from beginning to end," Hayek said about her role. "How lucky am I?"

Magic Mike's Last Dance is in theaters Feb. 10.