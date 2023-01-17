Channing Tatum Says He Doesn't Know If He'll Ever Remarry: 'Relationships Are Hard for Me'

Channing Tatum may never tie the knot again.

In a new cover story interview with Vanity Fair published Tuesday, 42-year-old Tatum — who is currently dating Zoë Kravitz — admitted that he does not know "if I'm ever going to get married again," during a wide-ranging conversation about his career and former marriage to Jenna Dewan.

"Relationships are hard for me," Tatum told the outlet, after discussing how he and Kravitz, 34, met over negotiations for the actor to appear in Kravitz's upcoming directorial debut Pussy Island. "Even though I am a bit of a monogamist. In business, I have no real fear of anything being destroyed. But heart things, when it comes to people I love, I have a really hard time."

"I end up trying too hard, you know?" he added.

Tatum mentioned his tendency for "trying too hard" as he explained why he followed several fan accounts devoted to his current girlfriend when they first began dating in 2021, as reported by Cosmopolitan.

"I have no chill," the actor told Vanity Fair. "I was just seeing what she was up to! Also, I didn't know anyone would know."

Prior to getting together with Kravitz, Tatum was married to Dewan, 41, from 2009 until they separated in 2018 and finalized their divorce the following year.

Elsewhere in the cover interview, Tatum said he and Dewan "fought for [their marriage] for a really long time, even though we both sort of knew that we had sort of grown apart."

"I think we told ourselves a story when we were young, and we just kept telling ourselves that story, no matter how blatantly life was telling us that we were so different," he told the outlet.

"But when you're actually parents, you really understand differences between the two of you," Tatum added, in reference to 9-year-old daughter Everly, whom he shares with Dewan. "Because it is screaming at you all day long. How you parent differently, how you look at the world, how you go through the world."

"In the beginning, it was super scary and terrifying," Tatum said of the divorce. "Your life just turns on its axis. This whole plan that you had literally just turns into sand and goes through your fingers and you're just like, 'Oh, s---. What now?' "

"It was probably exactly what I needed," the Magic Mike actor continued. "I don't think I would've ever done the work, I think, on myself in the way that I had to do the work on myself to really try to figure out what next."

"And really, it just started with my daughter. I just dropped everything and just focused on her," he added of his relationship with Everly. "And it was truly the best possible thing that I ever could have done. Because in the alone time that I have with just me and her, we've become best friends."