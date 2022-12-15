Channing Tatum Says There's 'No Words' to Process Death of 'Magic Mike' Costar Stephen 'tWitch' Boss

Channing Tatum is sharing his grief, following the sudden death of his former costar, Stephen "tWitch" Boss.

"I have no words. There aren't any. My head or heart can not understand this," Tatum, 42, wrote on Instagram, alongside a photo of himself and the late star who died via suicide on Tuesday at the age of 40. "There is just so much… I don't know where to begin."

"I love you," he added. "I'll see you again my friend. Until then."

In the photo, the two men wore backwards baseball hats and no shirts, harkening back to the look they sported when they shared the stage in 2015's Magic Mike XXL.

Boss' appearance as Malik in the sequel to the hit 2012 movie was a breakthrough moment into acting for the dancer, who a year earlier had debuted as DJ on The Ellen DeGeneres Show.

Another fellow castmate on the movie, Jada Pinkett Smith, also shared memories about Boss from their time on set following the news of his death.

"I woke up this morning to the news that tWitch is gone," she wrote on Instagram alongside a photo smiling with Stephen and co-star Donald Glover. "My heart aches for his wife Allison and their children Weslie, Maddox and Zaia. My condolences to all his loved ones that he has left behind."

"We had a lot of good times on the set of Magic Mike. He was so sweet, kind and generous," continued Pinkett Smith. "So many people suffer in silence. I wish he could have known that he didn't have to. May his beautiful, shining soul rest in the arms of the Great Supreme and may that same Higher Power heal the shattered hearts of his loved ones."

The father of three rose to fame as a contestant on MTV's The Wade Robson Project before becoming a runner-up on Star Search.

He later competed on So You Think You Can Dance in 2008, ending season 4 as a runner-up after performing a number of memorable dances. In following seasons, he returned as an all-star dancer, and was even a recurring judge when the show returned in 2022.

In 2014, tWitch joined DeGeneres on her talk show as a guest DJ before rising to prominence as permanent fixture and eventual co-executive producer.

Boss' wife Allison Holker Boss — whom he met on SYTYCD — shared the news of her husband's death on Tuesday in an exclusive statement to PEOPLE.

"It is with the heaviest of hearts that I have to share my husband Stephen has left us," she said. "Stephen lit up every room he stepped into. He valued family, friends and community above all else and leading with love and light was everything to him."

She continued, "He was the backbone of our family, the best husband and father, and an inspiration to his fans. To say he left a legacy would be an understatement, and his positive impact will continue to be felt. I am certain there won't be a day that goes by that we won't honor his memory."

"We ask for privacy during this difficult time for myself and especially for our 3 children," she added. "Stephen, we love you, we miss you, and I will always save the last dance for you."