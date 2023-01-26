Channing Tatum Raves About His Relationship with 'Magic Mike 3' Costar Salma Hayek: 'We Are Besties'

"Salma and I talk about everything," the actor told PEOPLE Wednesday night at the premiere of Magic Mike's Last Dance in Miami

By
Linda Marx
Linda Marx

Linda is a longtime contributor to PEOPLE in entertainment, politics, sports, fashion, design, travel and business.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on January 26, 2023 02:23 PM
Salma Hayek and Channing Tatum attend the "Magic Mike's Last Dance" World Premiere on January 25, 2023 in Miami Beach, Florida.
Salma Hayek and Channing Tatum. Photo: Alexander Tamargo/Getty

Channing Tatum and Salma Hayek are two peas in a pod.

Tatum, 42, returns as a stripper in Magic Mike's Last Dance, the upcoming highly anticipated third installment of the Magic Mike franchise costarring Academy Award nominee Hayek, 56.

And the two certainly hit it off, both onscreen and off.

"I have emotions in the film, and Salma and I talk about everything," Tatum, in an all-black suit and matching T-shirt, tells PEOPLE of his relationship with Hayek while on the jam-packed red carpet before the movie's premiere at the Regal South Beach in Miami on Wednesday.

"We are besties," he adds.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human-interest stories.

Salma Hayek.
Channing Tatum.
L: Caption Salma Hayek. PHOTO: Eric Charbonneau/Shutterstock
R: Caption Channing Tatum. PHOTO: Eric Charbonneau/Shutterstock

The actor says Magic Mike's Last Dance — a musical comedy filmed in Miami and London, on which he is a producer — is different from his first two movies in the franchise, Magic Mike (2012) and Magic Mike XXL (2015), which inspired a global stage show, Magic Mike Live, as well as an HBO Max competition series, Finding Magic Mike.

The third movie was designed to hire the best dancers in the world and have a strong female lead, who is pivotal to the story and as important as Tatum's character Mike Lane in the plot.

"Among other things, this movie is about what a woman wants," says Tatum. "Salma and I have a dialogue with each other. We both ask, 'Who do I want to be now?' and 'What do I do now?' You'll see in this film that Salma and I have beautiful moments."

Returning after an eight-year hiatus, Tatum's character, originally based loosely on his own experiences as an 18-year-old bartender and stripper in Tampa, Florida, really heats up the screen with Hayek as his sexy romantic interest Maxandra Mendoza.

Salma Hayek Feels <a href="https://people.com/tag/channing-tatum" data-inlink="true">Channing Tatum</a>'s Abs in Magic Mike's Last Dance First Look
Channing Tatum and Salma Hayek in Magic Mike's Last Dance (2023). Warner Bros. Pictures.

The actress plays a mysterious wealthy socialite who, like Tatum's character, is at a crossroads in her life, and convinces him to work with her on a tantalizing stage show in London.

As a down-on-his luck bartender who closed his furniture business, Mike decides after a night of getting to know Max to go for the gold — which includes training a hot new group of talented international dancers.

"We wanted this movie to be the Super Bowl of stripping," he told PEOPLE previously.

As for seeing Tatum in action, Hayek — looking stunning in a long black see-through fishnet gown with bold floral appliqués over black undergarments — raves to PEOPLE on the red carpet that he "is an extraordinary dancer."

"I was surprised at how good he was, yet I expected it," she adds. "He is very disciplined and took a lot of time to work rigorously on what he needed to do to perfect this role."

Since Hayek's character has suffered through a divorce and is feeling loss, she easily relates to Mike's issues. The pair are like lost souls who find each other and indulge in a surprising and romantic relationship filled with mutual love, companionship and respect.

"The steamy scenes were challenging, fun and technical," says Hayek. "It scared me at first, but Channing is great to work with. He is patient and has a great sense of humor."

The film's director Steven Soderbergh has said in press materials that the chemistry between them is palpable on camera. There is an early scene "when Mike and Max first meet, and still have their clothes on, but Channing and Salma made it very sensual."

He added, "In American cinema, it's not exactly typical to find that level of sensuality and eroticism in a film without being explicit, but they really conveyed it beautifully."

Magic Mike's Last Dance opens in theaters Feb.10.

Related Articles
Michael Peña Wishes Jeremy Renner a 'Speedy Recovery'
Michael Peña Wishes Jeremy Renner a 'Speedy Recovery' After Snowplow Accident: 'That's a Lot of Bones'
Gabrielle Union arrives at the premiere of the AppleTV+ show"Truth Be Told" Season 3
Gabrielle Union Teases Possible New 'Bring It On' Movie: 'We've Been Developing a Sequel Forever'
Channing Tatum and daughter Everly
Channing Tatum Says He Will Tell His Daughter He Was Stripper 'When She's Old Enough' 
Salma Hayek Warner Bros. Pictures presents MAGIC MIKE'S LAST DANCE World Premiere
Salma Hayek Exposes Undergarments in Sheer Fishnet Gown at 'Magic Mike's Last Dance' Premiere
Gerard Butler wearing a kilt during the Cinema For Peace Gala; Hillary Swank arrives at LA Special Screening Of Netflix's 'I Am Mother'
Gerard Butler Recalls How He 'Almost Killed' Hilary Swank While Filming 'P.S. I Love You'
Richard Gere and Alejandra Silva attend a special screening of "Maybe I Do" hosted by Fifth Season and Vertical at Crosby Street Hotel on January 17, 2023 in New York City
Richard Gere Says Marriage Is a 'Constant Checking-in' with Each Other: 'Does This Work?'
diane keaton
Diane Keaton Hasn't Dated in 15 Years — But She's 'Doing Fine': 'Someday Someone Will Marry Me'
Brendan Fraser Crashes The Mummy London Screening
Brendan Fraser Crashes 'The Mummy' Screening — Dressed Like His Character! — in London: 'I Am Proud'
Brad Pitt and George Clooney pair up in NYC to film the upcoming Jon Watts project, "Wolves."
Brad Pitt and George Clooney Spotted on Set of Upcoming Apple Thriller 'Wolves' in New York City
LONDON, ENGLAND - OCTOBER 17: Chloe Grace Moretz attends the special screening of the Amazon Original series "The Peripheral" at Odeon Luxe West End on October 17, 2022 in London, England. (Photo by Karwai Tang/WireImage); ANAHEIM, CA - JULY 17: Minnie and Mickey Mouse at Disneyland's 50th Anniversary rededication ceremony held at Disneyland on July 17, 2005 in Anaheim, California. (Photo by Marsaili McGrath/Getty Images); NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MAY 02: Evan Mock attends The 2022 Met Gala Celebrating "In America: An Anthology of Fashion" at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 02, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Theo Wargo/WireImage)
Chloë Grace Moretz and Evan Mock Recall 'Magical' Disney Memories as the Company Turns 100
Drew Barrymore Channels M3GAN as She Recreates Movie Doll's Viral Dance: 'M3GAN Has Taken Over'
Drew Barrymore Channels M3GAN as She Recreates Movie Doll's Viral Dance: 'M3GAN Has Taken Over'
Andrea Riseborough attends The BAFTA Tea Party at the Four Seasons Hotel Los Angeles at Beverly Hills on January 14, 2023 in Los Angeles, California.
Andrea Riseborough Says She's 'Astounded' by Surprise Oscar Nomination: 'So Hard to Believe'
Isla Fisher Mourns the Death of Her Dad: ‘Thank You for Being the Greatest Father’
Isla Fisher Mourns the Death of Her Dad Brian Fisher: 'Thank You for Being the Greatest Father'
Sean Penn attends CORE Gala 2022: A Gala Dinner To Benefit CORE's Crisis Response Efforts Across The World; Robin Wright attends the Netflix "House of Cards" FYSEE Event
Exes Sean Penn and Robin Wright 'Get Along Great' as They Spend Time Together Again: Source
Pete Davidson and Chase Sui Wonders Hit The Beach While on a Hawaiian Vacation
Pete Davidson and Chase Sui Wonders Hit the Beach in Hawaii Together
Mariana Treviño and Tom Hanks star in Columbia Pictures A MAN CALLED OTTO. photo by: Dennis Mong
Mariana Treviño Says She Felt 'Very Close' to Tom Hanks and His Family When Making 'Man Called Otto'