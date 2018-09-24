With only one movie out in 2018, Channing Tatum has had an uncharacteristically quiet year. But the actor is ready to start working again months after he and Jenna Dewan announced their separation.

“I’m sort of ready to go back to work,” Tatum, 38, told Variety at the premiere of his latest film Smallfoot. “I don’t know what I’m ready to go do yet, as far as, is it acting, is it directing, is it producing, writing…Maybe I’ll come and start interviewing people, I don’t know. I have no clue what I’m going to do, but I’m having fun though.”

As for why he took a break from continuous projects, Tatum explained that he prioritized time with his 5-year-old daughter Everly.

“I have a kid, man,” Tatum said. “That is the biggest job that I have.”

Tatum also took the time to praise Everly at the premiere, telling Entertainment Tonight about his only child’s independent personality.

“She’s on the ground, rolling around. Every kid is up doing the proper stuff, but she’s just doing her own thing,” Tatum said of Everly’s participation in dance class. “I wish I could take credit for that, but I can’t, really. That’s really all her.”

