The Batman is now in theaters

Channing Tatum Is 'Proud' of Zoë Kravitz's Batman Success, Says Source: 'He Is a Huge Fan of Hers'

Channing Tatum continues to be Zoë Kravitz's biggest fan.

Kravitz's latest film The Batman, which sees Robert Pattinson star as the caped crusader, earned $128.5 million in its domestic box office debut, making it the top film in the U.S. this past weekend.

Tatum, 41, who's been dating Kravitz, 33, since last year, "has been telling friends how proud he is of Zoë for her role in The Batman movie," a source tells PEOPLE, adding, "He is a huge fan of her acting."

Kravitz plays Selina Kyle, aka Catwoman, in The Batman, which also stars Colin Farrell, Jeffrey Wright and Paul Dano.

Channing Tatum and Zoe Kravitz Credit: James Devaney/GC Images

Her family as a whole appears proud of her big screen performance, as Tatum and Jason Momoa — who recently announced his breakup with her mom Lisa Bonet — traveled to the world premiere of the movie in New York City last week to show support.

Momoa, 42, shared photos on Instagram last Monday that showed himself and Tatum preparing to board a flight. He wrote, "SO EXCITED @channingtatum and I are on our way to see our ZOZO. Finally @thebatman premiere. I'm so beyond proud of you @zoeisabellakravitz."

At the Batman event, Momoa had kind words for the Magic Mike star, calling him a "wonderful" person.

"Hopefully he'll be here," Momoa added of Tatum's potential (and later confirmed) attendance at the premiere, joking, "Or he's in trouble."

Tatum and Kravitz first sparked dating rumors in January 2021 when Kravitz cast Tatum in her upcoming directorial debut Pussy Island. At the time, an insider told PEOPLE their relationship was strictly platonic. But in August, PEOPLE confirmed the two stars were dating after they were seen enjoying bike rides, museum visits and coffee dates.