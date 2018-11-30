Channing Tatum Is 'Sending Love' from London in New Early Morning Selfie

Cheerio, Channing Tatum!

The 38-year-old father of one shared a smoldering selfie with fans from London on Friday morning. In the photo, he wore a ribbed white sweater and was sipping out of a mug with a sweet balcony setup and beautiful view sprawling behind him.

“Good morning! Breakfast in London windows wide open. Feeling the love. So sending love back to all,” he captioned the photo.

Tatum has been in London for the premiere of stage show Magic Mike Live!, which opened on Wednesday.

PEOPLE recently confirmed that the actor is dating British singer Jessie J. The new relationship blossomed just six months after Tatum and ex Jenna Dewan announced on social media that they were splitting after nine years of marriage. The former couple shares a 5-year-old daughter, Everly.

The new romance has already been making headlines. Earlier this month, Jessie J responded to fan comments that she resembles Dewan.

“I rarely, but sometimes see that my name is involved in stories online that I do not agree to. I often ignore them as 99% of the time it is something that doesn’t serve any positivity to speak on,” the British star wrote on Instagram.

“However there is a story I have seen be rewritten over and over again in the past few weeks that talks about myself compared directly to another beautiful woman regarding our looks and people picking who they think is prettier,” Jessie continued without directly referencing Jessie.

“I am here to talk about the headline and the way the story has been written, I have continuously tried to find something positive from this article… I am yet to. Who feels good from this story?” Jessie asked. “Who does this story inspire? Is picking who is prettier and then continuing to say why a good activity for women to participate in? No.”

Channing Tatum and Jenna Dewan Ethan Miller/Getty

The Grammy-nominated artist added, “I’m talking in general too. Beyond this story. It’s constant with women. Picking favorites. Do the media do it with men? No. Are women gaining a positive lesson from it? No.”

Then, Jessie went on to explain that her frustration stems from working so hard on her own self-confidence and wanting to inspire women to love themselves.

“I am so disappointed and embarrassed that my name is even involved. It’s not something I stand for, at all. I don’t take stories like this lightly. Because I know the kind of impact it has on younger girls reading it,” she said.

Jessie J Allen Berezovsky/WireImage

“I spent so much of my childhood trying to be comfortable in my skin just like so many other little girls, and when I got older, decided to spend my career making lots of music to try and help/inspire myself and all other women to see their beauty from the inside out and will continue to do so. Man does the world need it. More now than ever,” Jessie continued.

“I am a woman that supports ALL women. I am a woman that loves ALL women and will not stand quietly when the media is teaching young girls to constantly compare one another. Or to pick who they think is prettier,” she said.