Channing Tatum and Neil Patrick Harris Have Epic Tap Dance-Off — and Tatum Dresses Up as Elvis — to Support (RED)

When Julia Roberts asks you to tap dance, you come through!

Channing Tatum and Neil Patrick Harris were happy to oblige during a dance break from “We’re Going to Hell,” a star-studded song performed by Jimmy Kimmel and his A-list recruits during his second annual (RED) Shopathon for AIDS research.

Decked out in matching tuxedos, The (Red) Pack belted out lyrics about helping those with AIDS — or facing the consequences.

“We’ve got Ferraris and a weekend home in Carmel, but if we don’t help people with AIDS, we’re going to hell,” the crew, which also included Kristen Bell, Halsey and the Killers, sang.

Tatum and Harris then showed off their dance skills, at the request of Roberts. However, their impressive tap routine lacked a key element as they were dancing on carpet. Kimmel said not to worry — they could add the sounds in later.

Tatum didn’t stop there. The 36-year-old star teamed up with Omaze and (Red) to promote the opening of Magic Mike Live in Las Vegas by dressing up as the symbol of Sin City, Elvis Presley, and pranking unsuspecting workers.

The actor, donning the iconic white jumpsuit and aviator shades, startled elevator riders by pulling out his dance moves and best songs in the compact space. But it was all worth it when they were transported to a makeshift Las Vegas, complete with Magic Mike Live dancers, who wasted no time in taking their shirts off. Then, Tatum took off his wig and shocked his elevator companions by unveiling his true identity.

“Why would you follow a weird guy?” Tatum asked after the reveal.