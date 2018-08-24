Channing Tatum Mourns the Death of His 'Very First Best Friend': 'I Love You with All My Heart'

Channing Tatum is mourning the death of his childhood friend.

“My very first best friend Corey Vaughn left this world for the next this Tuesday the 21st. Man there’s so much to say,” the actor, 38, shared in a statement on Instagram and Twitter Thursday.

“I’ll never forget his crazy ass and how he stuck up for and protected me when I first moved to Mississippi. He’d a fought anybody. All the laughs and trouble we go in,” Tatum recalled of his family moving to Pascagoula when was 6 years old.

“I’ll never be able to see that smile of his again in this life. And it just made me need to remind everybody don’t put off anything. Seeing a friend, or even calling or texting. You never know what’s next,” he continued.

“Rip Corey I’ll never forget your crazy ass. I love you with all my heart. All my prayers to your beautiful family,” Tatum captioned his message.

Tatum, who was born in Alabama, previously told fans about his family moving around a lot when was a child.

“All my family’s in Wetumpka, Alabama, on my mom’s side. Some people in Birmingham. We moved from Cullman pretty early,” he said during his first public appearance since he announced his split from ex Jenna Dewan on April 2, according to Alabama Living.

“We moved to Mississippi for a little while, Pascagoula, Gautier, and then Florida. All around the South. Anywhere where they say y’all. That’s where I call home,” the father of one said.