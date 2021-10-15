Channing Tatum posted a series of clips to Instagram showing him "getting back in the saddle" and dancing again

Channing Tatum Gets His Magic Mike On as He Dances for His Fans: 'Getting Back in the Saddle'

Channing Tatum is dancing his way into the weekend.

The actor, 41, flaunted his best Magic Mike moves on his Instagram Story Thursday, telling fans he was dusting off his dance skills for the first time in years. Tatum posted multiple clips of himself dancing while wearing khakis, a matching t-shirt and beanie, plus white sneakers.

In all of the clips featured in his Stories, Tatum dances alone in a room with what appear to be flashing lights behind him while an R&B track plays in the background.

channing tatum Credit: Channing Tatum/Instagram

"So here we go, weekend one of exploring and getting back in the saddle," he wrote on top of the first dance clip included in his Stories. "I haven't danced in years," he added. "And dance has moved on so much since then. I decided to document the exploration so I could see it. As well and some people just thing [sic] you can dance or you can't."

Tatum continued, "I'm here to tell you that is not true if you want to you can move and hear the music. This is gonna be slow journey but welcome."

In the fourth slide showing him dancing, he wrote, "Kids hear and feel the music so well today. I've been working at different things lately. So let's go. Session one."

His final slide only featured text with the words, "Sloppy floor work but was tired ahah." He added, "I'll probably regret in the morning. F--- sake. But life always an exploration. Let's go."

Tatum has a long history with dance, dating back to his days as a stripper in Tampa, Florida. Since then, he's appeared as a backup dancer in Ricky Martin's "She Bangs" music video, and later played Tyler Gage in his breakout role in 2006's Step Up. Tatum reprised his role in the Step Up sequel, but his stardom reached a new level with the premiere of Magic Mike, which hit theaters in 2012.

channing tatum Credit: Matt Baron/Shutterstock

In the film, which was partially inspired by his days as a stripper, Tatum stars as the titular character. He famously got to show off his impressive dance moves for much of the Steven Soderbergh-directed film. He also appeared in the second Magic Mike movie, but hasn't featured his moves onscreen for years, aside from a brief dancing bit in 2016's Hail, Caesar!.

Next up, he's set to star in Pussy Island, an upcoming thriller that marks Zoë Kravitz's directorial debut. Tatum and Kravitz have been linked since August and were confirmed to be dating in September — and according to Kravitz herself, it was Tatum's Magic Mike role that got him cast in her film.