Channing Tatum Tells Jonah Hill They Should Cast Brad Pitt If They Do Jump Street 3: 'Comic Gold'

Is 23 Jump Street in Channing Tatum and Jonah Hill's future? Maybe — but with one caveat.

In a cover interview for VMAN's latest issue, Tatum tells Hill that one of his costars in The Lost City would make a great addition to the cast, if they ever decided to do a third Jump Street film.

"Brad [Pitt] in this movie is hilarious," said Tatum, 41. "If we ever do Jump Street 3, we have to — I'm telling you, he's comic gold if you put him with the right character."

A guest-starring spot on the original 21 Jump Street TV series was one of the first roles for Pitt, 58, who makes a cameo in Tatum and Sandra Bullock's upcoming adventure comedy The Lost City.

In a newly released pre-Super Bowl TV spot, Pitt's character shows up at the very end in at attempt to save Bullock's character, Loretta. When she asks him why he's so handsome, he says, "My dad was a weatherman."

Tatum told Hill, 38, that he "was having complete nostalgic FOMO of us on Jump Street" while filming The Lost City, which sees Loretta and Tatum's character Alan relying on each other for survival while searching for riches in the wilderness.

"I would say the f-----g tone of this movie is so crazy. I am so bonkers. I might be crazier in this movie than I actually am in Jump Street, which is really hard to do," he said.

The actor called The Lost City "such a feel-good movie," giving major praise to Bullock, 57: "I don't care if it was the phone book with Sandra Bullock, I'm doing it just because she's the G of Gs."

"There's nothing shocking to me, at all, when you meet Sandra," Tatum continued. "She's just exactly who you want her to be — the most wonderful, brilliant sweetheart. She produced the film and knows every single thing on the set and how much it cost, kind of person."

Another actor he admires greatly who stars in the film? Daniel Radcliffe, who plays the villain.

"I'll tell you who's probably my favorite actor now … Daniel Radcliffe," Tatum said.

"He's awesome," Hill agreed.

"God, I think I always get put under the spell of a British person talking. He is so much fun as this crazy, odd villain, and you kind of fall in love with him a little bit," Tatum added.