Channing Tatum and Jonah Hill Keep Their Bromance Alive with Jump Street Reunion in N.Y.C.

Channing Tatum and Jonah Hill are keeping their bromance alive.

At the 2018 WSJ. Magazine Innovator Awards at New York City’s Museum of Modern Art on Wednesday, Tatum and Hill — whose joint films include 21 Jump Street, 22 Jump Street, This Is the End and Hail, Caesar! — were buddy-buddy as they beamed on the red carpet.

The Magic Mike hunk, 38, suited up in a grey vest, striped tie and dark suit. The Maniac actor, 34, went for a classy look in a suit, black tie and thick glasses.

The famous pals go way back.

“I’ve never met anyone like Jonah that can go in and literally win an entire room and get away with just about anything,” Tatum told PEOPLE at the 21 Jump Street premiere in March 2012.

“It’s like he could punch somebody in the face and somehow he would keep him laughing about it — he’s like, ‘It’s fine. It’s fine. I just punched you in the face. It’s cool. Don’t even worry.’ And they would just laugh about it,” Tatum gushed.

The affection was mutual. “Some reality-show woman saw Channing on a plane and she said, ‘I think Channing’s mad at me because I tweeted he was on the plane,’” Hill said at the premiere. “And I was like, ‘That’s not true because I’ve never seen Channing be mad at anybody.'”

In November 2012, Hill grabbed a copy of Tatum’s cover appearance as PEOPLE’s Sexiest Man Alive and almost licked it.

“@channingtatum you’ve always been the sexiest man alive to me! (Congrats pal!),” Hill tweeted.

The friendship between the two stars was palpable. In June 2014, Tatum’s then-wife Jenna Dewan, who filed for divorce in October 2018, joked on Jimmy Kimmel Live, “I’m the third wheel. [Tatum and Hill] have the most amazing bromance.”

Hill even turned to Tatum for workout advice. “I gained weight for this movie War Dogs, and then I wanted to get in better shape, so I called Channing Tatum, and said, ‘Hey, if I ate less and go to a trainer, will I get in better shape?'” Hill said on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon.

“And he said, ‘Yes, you dumb motherf—–, of course you will, it’s the simplest thing in the entire world,’” Hill continued.