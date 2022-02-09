Channing Tatum said he wants Magic Mike's Last Dance to be "the Super Bowl of stripper movies"

Channing Tatum Jokes He's Going 'Natural' with No Waxing for Magic Mike 3: 'It's a New Day'

Channing Tatum is keeping it real in Magic Mike 3.

The Dog actor/director appeared on Jimmy Kimmel Live! Tuesday night, and at one point, he explained his history with rocking a shaved head. Host Kimmel then segued into asking Tatum about the upcoming third Magic Mike: "Speaking of hair removal, what about Magic Mike? Will you be waxing your body for that soon? Is that starting yet?"

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"No," Tatum said with a smile. "We are going to change with the times, and I am not gonna do the whole waxing thing. I think I'm just gonna go natural. Yeah."

When Kimmel asked if the waxing trend is "out" now among male dancers, Tatum responded, "I think we're gonna try to change it. I think we're gonna just— it's a new day. It's a new day."

"Is this just because you don't wanna get waxed anymore?" the comedian asked. Tatum replied with a laugh, "Yep, pretty much. A little bit of hair is fine!"

Channing Tatum Channing Tatum | Credit: Gerald Matzka/picture alliance via Getty

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Tatum added that he "wasn't sure" if he wanted to do a third film in the series. But he had a few requirements to return: "I wanted to make the Super Bowl of stripper movies" with the "best dancers in the world going off." And "secondly, I really wanted to have a really strong female central character."

Magic Mike's Last Dance was announced in November. The film will be directed by Steven Soderbergh, who directed the first film in the franchise released in 2012.

"There are no words for how excited I am to blow the doors off of the world of Magic Mike with Steven, Greg, Reid, and the amazing people at HBO Max," Tatum said in a statement at the time. "The stripperverse will never be the same."